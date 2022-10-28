MORRISTOWN — If William Blount stood any chance at upsetting Morristown-Hamblen East and avoiding a winless season, it needed everything it could get from Brett Cortez.
The junior quarterback, however, exited the game midway through the first quarter while on defense and never returned, all but ensuring the Govs’ fate — a 62-7 blowout defeat. With the loss Friday night at Burke Toney Stadium, William Blount went down in infamy, as it finished 0-10 for the first time in program history.
“Brett means a lot to our team, so when he got injured, we had a freshman playing quarterback,” William Blount coach Robert Reeves told The Daily Times. “You’re limited in what you can do. There wasn’t a lot we could do offensively, and that put our defense in a tough spot. We didn’t match up well with them at all.
“We had to go back to the basic stuff on offense. Day 1 and 2 stuff.”
Cortez led the Govs on a scoring drive to open the game — T.J. Pierce capped the series with a 1-yard score — but that was all their offense for the night. Cortez went down on East’s third offensive drive trying to tackle Cam Richards, who had broken away for a long run into the red zone.
The Govs surrendered a touchdown to Ryan Adams on the next play and the Hurricanes went up 21-7, the final nail in the coffin, if the finishing blow could ever be delivered with four minutes remaining in the first quarter.
While William Blount’s Cortez-less offense remained stagnant drive after drive — punting on five consecutive series before the half — the Hurricanes thoroughly dominated the Govs’ defense on the ground with a three-headed attack.
Richards, Adams and Ethan Ledford all ran for touchdowns before the first half was over — Adams had three, and Richards two. The senior Ledford, meanwhile, broke East’s all-time school record for career rushing yards with an 18-yard scamper in the second quarter. The Canes took a delay of game as they celebrated his achievement, but still scored on the next snap.
The Govs’ defense had no help from an offense that kept them on the field the majority of the game, but Reeves felt, plain and simple, the Hurricanes were more physical than his team was.
“They’re just bigger and stronger than we are,” Reeves said. “There’s not much that we can do. Our coaches are trying to send a blitz, it doesn’t matter. They would wash us down, kick us out or Iso us. There’s not a lot we can do. They’re bigger and stronger than us right now. That’s just where we are.”
East accumulated nearly 500 yards of total offense in the first half alone. Its dominant offensive line, led by a pair of 300-pounders, paved the way for its third contest in the last four games with 44-plus points. East quarterback Ryan Seals was effective in a short appearance, as he threw for over 200 yards with a pair of touchdowns before coming out of the game in the third quarter.
The Govs did make some progress defensively late in the fourth quarter by forcing back-to-back turnovers on downs in the red zone, but they had already allowed a season-high 62 points by that time.
“I thought adversity hit them, and they struggled with it,” Reeves said. “I think they were kind of shell-shocked at times. We didn’t quit, but it was hard to adjust to what they were seeing.
“There’s always some positives, but we’re also going against some younger kids. The matchup is a little bit more even then, so we can compete at that time.”
