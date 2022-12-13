Despite being off to its best start to the season in years, the William Blount boys basketball team takes its campaign game by game, not overlooking any opponent or matchup on its schedule.
That mindset paid off Tuesday night at Marvin Boring Gymnasium when William Blount defeated South Doyle, 70-57, in a game that a forward-thinking mindset might have lost it.
A sub-.500 Cherokee (3-9) team, having lost eight of its last 10 games entering the night, hardly struck fear in the Governors' eyes, but they opened the game with a flourish, trailing by two scores after the first quarter and 32-31 at halftime.
William Blount fought off the South Doyle rally to improve to 10-0, its best start to a season since the 2001-02 Govs won nine of their first 10 games.
“That’s obviously something that people are going to be talking about, ‘Oh, 10-0, great start you know,’ but as far as our mindset, it’s one game at a time,” William Blount head coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “How can we win this game and play the best game that we can? After that, we let the scoreboard fall where it may. We’ve been very blessed right now, and I just give the glory to God that I’ve got the best seat in the house to watch these guys play.”
The Govs outscored South Doyle 38-26 in the second half and 21-14 in the fourth quarter, multiple times pulling away after the Cherokees had sliced into a 10-point lead by William Blount.
William Blount’s accuracy from the charity stripe propelled it the most down the stretch of the game. The Govs went 12-for-12 from the free-throw line in the win, including 6-for-6 in the final frame. All four of Caden Windle’s fourth-quarter points were free throws, and he finished with a game-high 21 points.
Caden Windle was one of four Govs to record double-digit scoring. Braden Mayfield made a trio of 3-pointers to finish with 13 points, while Reece Pride and Grady Robertson each added 12.
“We saw really good sharing of the ball offensively,” Windle said. “And we saw good defense throughout. When you do those two things — play good defense, and on offense, move the ball, move people and share it — the game is fun, and the game becomes easy.”
Close, competitive matchups like Tuesday’s have come at a premium over William Blount’s blistering start. Of the Govs’ 10 wins, only four, including the South Doyle victory, were decided by fewer than 15 points.
The Govs will play a Christmas tournament at Anderson County starting Dec. 20, then travel south to Destin, Florida, for an exhibition tournament against several teams from across the country. When they get back from that trip, it’s a meeting at Fulton before diving into district play.
Windle is appreciative that his players will have some needed close-game experience with a challenging slate ahead.
“We challenged ourselves with these games,” Windle said. “We’ve had some good challenges and tests up to this point, but we’re looking forward to those challenges coming up and seeing where this team can take themselves.”
William Blount girls 51, South Doyle 31: Freshman Katelyn Husband did not see the floor much Tuesday night, but a play she made in those limited minutes was one of William Blount’s most important of the contest.
South Doyle’s Damoni Kapana drove to the basket midway though the second quarter, but Husband got a hand on the layup attempt. She recovered the loose basketball and took it down the court, and the Lady Governors scored on a Mackenzie Holte bucket.
The defensive stop and subsequent make forced South-Doyle head coach David Scott to take a timeout down seven and put William Blount in the driver’s seat in the second quarter of a game it went on to win at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium. Leading by only one point — thanks to an Issy Kidd buzzer-beating jumper — after the first quarter, the Lady Govs (5-4) outscored South Doyle (0-8) 36-17 the rest of the game.
“This game rewards the kids that work hard,” William Blount head coach Jason Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “When you have kids that make a play on one end, and it’s all of a sudden, ‘I’m running with my hair on fire,’ and you want to reward them for that, I think it lends itself to other kids wanting to do that as well. It’s good to see Katelyn do that. She can be a big piece for us.”
Another contributing factor to William Blount’s improved final three quarters was a defensive change that Kallenberg made. He reverted to a zone trap scheme that had brought the Lady Govs success when they played South Doyle in November — a 41-point win on the road. That switch, paired with inspiring plays like Husband’s, resulted in a dominant second frame in which the Lady Govs outscored their opponent, 13-2.
William Blount forced nine turnovers in the second quarter alone and 20 for the game. Against the stout zone trap, South Doyle did not score for the final five minutes of the half and the first minute, 21 seconds of the third quarter. The Lady Cherokees totaled more points in their competitive first quarter (14) than they did in the second half (13).
“I felt that if we could get a couple of things out of it, then it would propel us a little bit,” Kallenberg said. “We got some things we were looking for out of it, so I was like, ‘Let’s stay in it until they get an answer for it.’ The kids flew around and did a really good job.”
William Blount’s offense did not need to do much, but it still finished with a balanced effort. Charlise Scarlett led the way with 17 points, including four 3-pointers, Savannah Darnell was close behind with 15 points — 10 of which came in the second half — while Chloe Russell rounded out the double-figure scoring with 11 points.
“I changed up defenses and that kind of gave us a little jolt,” Kallenberg said. “Then we picked up some easies and I think that got the ball rolling for us. It gave them some confidence and we got locked back into what we needed to do.”
