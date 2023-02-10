William Blount boys basketball coach Kevin Windle knew that his team would be good, but he was surprised with just how much they accomplished in the 2022-23 regular season.
The Governors spent time ranked as the No. 1 Class 4A team for the first time in program history, set a school record with 14 consecutive wins to start the season, and won the regular-season district title with an overtime win against Farragut on Tuesday.
William Blount capped its historic campaign with an 80-60 win over Powell Friday night at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium, its 26th victory of the year, officially cementing the 2022-23 season as the winningest in team history.
WB also honored six seniors in a Senior Night celebration before the game — Bryson Stewart, Braden Mayfield, Reece Pride, Riley Everett, Luke Click and Ryder Jones — all of whom played important roles in the Govs’ historic season.
“I thought we’d have a chance to be a pretty good team, but I didn’t know that we would be this good,” Windle, the District 4-4A Coach of the Year, told The Daily Times. “They’ve worked really hard in the offseason. They came out and really improved.
“We’ve had some guys step up and start playing some really good basketball. The addition of Bryson Stewart. Caden (Windle) and Grady (Robertson) playing well. Reece and Braden, stepping up their game, Luke Click plays awesome, Riley Everett does exactly what we ask him. They’re just a talented bunch.”
The Govs (26-4) started five of their seniors and they jumped out to a quick 20-13 lead after the first quarter. As Caden Windle, the District 4-4A Most Valuable Player, hit his groove in the second quarter — he scored 13 points and three 3s — the Govs extended their lead to 12 points at halftime, 39-27.
Caden Windle finished with a game-high 30 points, while both Click (11) and Pride (10) recorded double-digit showings in the Govs’ regular-season finale. All six Governor seniors scored at least four points in the Senior Night victory.
“When you have a team that’s talented, loves each other and plays hard, good things are going to happen,” Kevin Windle said.
Yet for all of their accomplishments, there are wins in front of the Govs that could be more significant than all of their first 26. Kevin Windle knows there are still areas they can improve on ahead of their District 4-4A Tournament semifinal matchup against Maryville or Bearden next Saturday evening at Farragut High School.
One such area was the defense that allowed two Panthers to score 18 points (Kaleb Walker and Bryce Jardert) and let Powell tread water in the third quarter longer than it should have. The Panthers stayed within 10 points of the Govs for the majority of the third until they pulled away to take a 60-46 lead into the fourth.
“It came back to the poor defense,” Windle said. They were gashing us in the middle and penetrating in the paint. Good defenses don’t allow the ball into the paint. Any time you extend defensively, you can’t get beat on some things. And granted, Powell made some tough things, but we’ve got to hone some things in if we’re going to make a run like we want to.”
William Blount girls 47, Powell 43: The William Blount girls basketball team came out of a late fourth-quarter timeout with a singular focus for its upcoming offensive possession.
The Lady Governors were searching for two different shots, and if they didn’t come, they were willing to pass the ball around until those looks opened up. The look it wanted did not come until over a minute after the possession began, but WB turned the ball over on the attempt.
Powell called a timeout with 29 seconds left in the game to draw up a final play, but the Lady Govs got a defensive stop and escaped Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium with a 47-43 win Friday night, snapping their seven-game losing streak.
“It wasn't necessarily to stall, we were just looking for two certain shots,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “We were going to run it until we got that. We went down, got a stop and then finally got one we were looking for. It was more by design of, we’re running this until we see those two things.”
William Blount (11-17) recorded two defensive stops in the final minute, one after its long offensive possession, and the second, forcing a turnover out of a Powell timeout with eight seconds remaining, making sure a slim lead held. Savannah Darnell made two free throws in the last two seconds to ice the game.
The Lady Govs and Powell (9-14) traded lead changes throughout the first half of the fourth quarter. Whenever junior Chloe Russell (15 points, five rebounds) connected on a jumper or Charlise Scarlett (11 points, two 3-pointers) made a 3 for the lead, Powell’s Alaina Schroeder one-upped them with a make of her own. Schroeder finished with a game-high 21 points and four 3’s.
Russell made a 3-pointer to go up 43-42 with 3:52 to play, and the Lady Govs retained the lead, though a tight one, for the remainder of the game.
“It was one of those timely shots,” Kallenberg said. “She’s struggled from the 3-point line this year, but she’s a better shooter than what she’s shown. That’s one thing I’ve tried to relay to these kids a lot: within the flow of the offense, if your feet are set and it’s in rhythm, take the shot. And she didn't hesitate. It was good to see one go in for her, and that gave her some juice and momentum.”
The Lady Govs’ first win since Jan. 14 could not have come at a better time. William Blount will open the District 4-4A Tournament next Wednesday as the district’s No. 6 seed against No. 3 Heritage (22-5, 7-3 District 4-4A), which beat WB twice during the regular season.
Having shed their losing skid and recorded its first win in the month of February, Kallenberg is hopeful that the Lady Govs can make a run now that they have some momentum on their side.
“We’ve got a very tough opponent in Heritage,” Kallenberg said. “We lost to them twice this year, but I told them sitting in the locker room, ‘We’re not going to shy away from a win.’ Any win is a good win, good, bad or ugly. We could be on the other end of it. We could be rolling into the district tournament having not won this game. Hopefully it gives them some confidence and we’re on the uptick.”
