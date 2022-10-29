MORRISTOWN — William Blount went down in the history books after its regular-season finale Friday night against Morristown-Hamblen East, but not in the way it wanted to be remembered.
The Govs lost 62-7 to Morristown East at Burke Toney Stadium, completing the first 0-10 season in team history. It was the sixth time this season they scored seven points or less, and their 62 points allowed was a season-high.
William Blount’s first-year coach Robert Reeves knew there would be struggles on the field as he took over a program at the bottom of a valley, and there certainly were. However, Reeves feels he laid important groundwork for many successful years in the Govs’ future.
“We did a lot of good things,” Reeves told The Daily Times. “On the field, obviously, we didn’t do what we needed to. But I’m also a realist. A lot of people don’t want to hear it, but we don’t have a lot to work with right now. That’s just the truth. People don’t like that, but that’s okay.
“We’re very limited. We’re young — only seven seniors — and not very strong. We’ve got a lot to do, and it’s going to take some time. It’s not a quick fix by any stretch of the imagination.”
A quick look at the surface-level numbers does not tell William Blount’s whole story. The Govs did finish without a win in Region 1-6A play for the second consecutive year, and their 100 total points scored on the season was its lowest since scoring 117 points in 2008, but the buy-in among Reeves’ players never wavered.
Look no further than senior wide receiver Eli Walker for evidence of the impact Reeves had on his players in a short amount of time. Walker, who began 2022 at running back, was one of WB’s two returning starters from a year ago. Three games into the season, Reeves realized he needed to completely change his offensive game plan, and as a result, he moved Walker to wide receiver.
Walker, who would have been justified in being upset at a switch so late into the season, did everything the coaching staff asked of him with eagerness.
“Nobody likes to change the scheme three games in, but sometimes you know that it just isn’t going to work,” Reeves said. “We took Eli and put him at receiver. He didn’t complain. I think at first, he was like, ‘Okay, I’m not quite understanding this.’ But we sat down and had a great conversation. He was not upset, he wanted to do what it took to play and win.”
Walker finished as the Govs’ leading receiver with four catches for 72 yards against Morristown East in the final game of his career. His longest reception of the night was a 49-yarder on their opening drive that set up their only touchdown. That performance came a week after he caught three touchdown passes against Hardin Valley in the Govs’ best offensive showing of the year.
“Eli became someone that Brett (Cortez) and our quarterbacks trust out there,” Reeves said. “They know he has the capability of being a playmaker.”
Reeves does not want to water down the hardships William Blount faced this year. To him, every failure is a lesson, and there will be plenty of teaching moments going forward for his freshmen and sophomores, the ones who will determine if and when the Govs’ turn their football program around.
“I’ve got freshmen starting in the secondary,” Reeves said. “I’ve got sophomores on the line of scrimmage. I’ve got freshmen at running back. That’s hopefully going to pay dividends in the future, but at the same time, when you’re playing Dobyns-Bennett and Jefferson County, Science Hill and Morristown East, it’s going to be hard going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.