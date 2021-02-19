After Maryville senior guard Gracie Midkiff knifed through the lane and drilled a floater for her 15th and 16th point of the first half, Heritage coach Rick Howard requested a timeout early in the second quarter. Maryville’s Denae Fritz and Emma Meschede raced to half court to high five Midkiff.
Midkiff gave her teammates and coaches plenty of occasions to celebrate during Friday’s District 4-AAA semifinal game. She said that her shot felt good during warmups. When she buried her first two 3-pointers, she knew it was going to be a good night — and she was right.
Midkiff scored 23 of Maryville’s 33 first-half points to propel the No. 2 seed Lady Rebels to a halftime lead. Her torrid shooting became contagious, as the Lady Rebels drained seven triples in the second half to roll to a 70-52 victory over No. 3 Heritage. Maryville travel to Bearden for the district championship Monday. The Lady Mountaineers (21-8) host Farragut in the consolation game on Monday.
Midkiff splashed six 3-pointers to finish with 31 points. Fellow senior Aaliyah Vananda added 14 points and Fritz contributed 11.
Heritage led, 8-2, with 4:47 to go in the first quarter. Then Midkiff knocked down her first triple from the top of the key. Two minutes later, she hit another trey to give the Lady Rebels (21-4) their first lead and then drilled another on the next possession to extend the advantage. She didn’t have too many misfires.
“When Gracie is shooting like she’s shooting it, she opens up the floor for everyone,” Maryville coach Scott West told The Daily Times. “Aaliyah (Vananda) made some plays. (Tatianna Cvitkovic) hit a big shot, and obviously Denae played really well in the second half and rebounded it really well.
“At halftime, I was worried, but I feel pretty good about where we are heading. … We are in a district championship game, which means we get to host a region game and that’s huge. I’m happy. At halftime, I wasn’t happy. My girls will tell you that I was a little fiery.”
West wasn’t happy with the way his players handled their emotions in the first half. With 1:29 remaining in the first half, Fritz muscled her way to the basket and finished at the rim to stretch Maryville’s lead to 31-17, but she received a technical for taunting. Fritz apologized to West after the game, and her coach was happy with how she responded in the second half. But in the moments after the technical, he was fuming. He sat Fritz for the remainder of the half, giving Heritage an opportunity to whittle Maryville’s lead to 33-25.
During halftime, he delivered a passionate speech to his players.
“Coach West just sat us down and was like, ‘We can’t let the game be bigger than us,’” Midkiff said. “I think we did a great job in the second half. … We just played together the whole time.”
And they all had success putting the ball through the net. Christina Anderson, Vananda, Midkiff, Cvitkovic and Jada Edwards drained triples on five consecutive possessions to trigger a 25-4 run. Midkiff punctuated Maryville’s 28-point third quarter by knocking down her final 3-pointer to give the Lady Rebels a 61-33 cushion.
“If (Midkiff) shoots like that, there aren’t many teams who are going to beat them,” Howard said. “You give her an inch and she is going to fire it up there. I think she has improved more than anybody in our district. She lit it up there is no doubt about that. … Hats off to Maryville, I thought they looked better tonight than they had all year. I thought they did a great job. We just didn’t shoot the ball well enough, and we didn’t do what we were supposed to do. We missed too many assignments.”
Howard remains confident his players can make a deep postseason run. The Lady Mountaineers have to win two games in the Region 2-AAA tournament to advance to sectionals, and Howard believes they have the capability to do that.
The Lady Rebels, meanwhile, will try to avenge two regular losses Bearden. They acknowledged that they have yet to play their best basketball against the Lady Bulldogs. They are hoping that changes Monday.
“It’s a huge game and I think we are ready for it,” Midkiff said. “We’ve got to prepare for it on Sunday, but I think we will be ready.”
