GREENBACK — Earlier this week, Greenback opened its season with an offensive barrage of 22 runs but found the hits harder to come by Thursday evening against Loudon County rival Lenoir City.
The Cherokees managed four scattered hits against three pitchers and Lenoir City took advantage of four Greenback fielding errors to come away with a 6-5 victory.
“I didn’t think we battled, and that was the most disappointing thing to me,” Greenback coach Justin Ridenour said. “We didn’t put enough balls into play, we weren’t fouling pitches off, we weren’t going deep in counts. Their pitchers didn’t have to work up the pitch count or anything.”
Greenback (1-1) opened scoring with a third inning grand slam from Kaden Necaise after three walks had loaded the bases and chased Panther starter Zach Lee.
Lee was perfect over the first two frames. After striking out the first batter of the Greenback third, he walked three of the next four. Necaise smashed the second pitch offered from reliever Dawson Walker over the fence in dead center field to give Greenback the game’s first runs.
“I’m happy for Kaden for a big swing there,” Ridenour said. “But that was really our offense all night, that one big swing.”
After a scoreless fourth frame, Lenoir City (1-2) struck for five runs on four hits, a walk and an infield error. Garrett Tollett drove in the first run with a two-bagger to left-center field. Drake Randoph drove in two more with a hit over the third-base bag.
An infield error added a runner for Walker, who had taken Lee’s cleanup spot in the batting order. Walker redeemed himself for giving up the Necaise slam by driving in the go-ahead runs.
Wyatt Rutgerson made a splendid diving catch in center field and starter Kobie Williams (five runs, five hits, seven strikeouts) struck out the final batter he faced to prevent further damage.
“(Williams) just had one bad inning, where we booted a couple of balls,” Ridenour said. “We didn’t help him out. He gave up a couple of hits but overall I was really impressed with what he did.”
In the bottom of the inning, the top of the Greenback lineup responded with a tying run off Lenoir City’s third pitcher, Wyatt Collins.
Duke Stinnett opened with a single and was moved to third by sacrifices from Williams and Necaise. Austin Burger beat out a two-out check swing nubber with a dive into first base to score Stinnett.
Necaise replaced Williams to open the sixth. Nic Bevins, the only two-hit player for either team, hit his second safety to lead off and was sacrificed to second. With two outs, Greenback seemed out of danger when Tollett hit a liner to left field, but the ball popped out of the fielder’s glove to plate the final run.
Greenback went down in order in the sixth on three strikeouts from Collins. Another single opened the Panther seventh but Necaise got two strikeouts and a fly ball to keep the Cherokees within one run.
In the last chance for Greenback, Williams got a two-out full-count single,but he was stranded at first.
“We didn’t swing the bats very well,” Ridenour said. “Way too many strikeouts. (Lenoir City pitchers) were pounding the zone, so we didn’t get many walks. Give credit to Lenoir City, but we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
