JOHNSON CITY — The Maryville, Heritage and William Blount track and field teams competed in the Division 1 Class AAA sectionals Saturday at Science Hill High School in Johnson City. All three schools had multiple athletes advance to the TSSAA state championship in Murfreesboro on May 25.
As a team, Maryville won the girls sectional with 101 points over No. 2 Hardin Valley (80.5 points), while also finishing second with 90 points on the boys side behind Farragut (119 points).
“From year to year, you have to decide if you want to get kids into state, or do you want to win the sectional,” Maryville coach Nick White told the Daily Times. “We thought on the girls we had a chance at winning, and we really didn’t know about the boys until the end of the season. Typically, we don’t put our sprinters in four events. At the sectionals, we typically put them in three. But we had girls run four events, we had boys run four events to try to win the sectionals.”
Maryville managed to win sectionals while sending plenty of individual athletes to the state championship. The Rebels had fewer qualifiers among the field events — Miley Presnell qualified in shot put and discus, Ashley Parrish in shot put and Micah Morales in triple jump — but separated itself in the races.
The Rebels were especially strong in the relays, where they finished first in every event in both the girls and boys. On the boys side, the Rebels set a meet record in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400m relays, including a time of 3:17.61 in the 400m relay. In the girls events, Aliyah Kennedy, who also advanced in the 200m dash, helped Maryville lock down a win as the final leg in the 4x400m relay.
Individually, Hayes McCallum and Morales qualified for state in both the 100m and 300m hurdle, while Tezz Dozier (10.69, a personal record) and DJ Gillins (10.88) advanced in the 100m dash, finishing first and third, respectively. Brooke Burgin placed first in the 400m dash, Davis Ernsberger and Eli Cobble finished first and fourth in the boys 400m, and Lance Hatcher came in second in the 800m to advance.
“Overall, phenomenal day,” White said. “We had a lot of kids do really, really well.”
In the field events, all eyes were on Heritage’s Grant Campbell and his must-see high jumps. Fresh off signing with the Tennessee track and field program on May 5, Campbell, a senior, started his jumps at 6-8 feet — a height greater than where the rest of his competition finished.
Campbell then cleared 7-0 feet with ease on his first try to tie the meet record. Three times Campbell attempted 7-4 feet, a height that would have been a new personal best and state record, but he barely missed clearing it.
Heritage assistant track coach Alex Morgan felt confident in Campbell’s ability to clear it at state. Campbell has added motivation after Riyon Rankin, a Georgia commit from Brunswick High School in Rome, Georgia, topped his 7-3.25 feet mark with a 7-3.5 feet jump on May 11.
“He wants that US No. 1 back, for sure,” Morgan said. “Some guy in Georgia took it from him, but I don’t know if anyone has set 7-4 feet for sure. I think he can go even higher. I think he definitely has it in him.”
Heritage also had Jackson Lowe qualify for the state championship in the 800m, as he finished fourth with a time of 1:56.67.
William Blount sophomore Savannah Darnell led the Governors’ state qualifiers, though in a different event that she expected. Darnell did not finish top-four in the high jump, but in the 300m hurdle. Govs track coach Shawn Winchert said the hurdle was not Darnell’s favorite event, but she showed maturity to trim nearly three seconds off her personal record to qualify for state.
The Govs also advanced in the shot put, where Riley Everett finished in third place.
“Competition was great,” Wichert said. “We had some good things, some disappointing things happen today that we wish could have gone the other way. But the high point was Riley Everett. After a slow start to the season, his last three meets he’s really taken off.”
The Division 1 Class AAA track and field state championships will be held at Dean A. Hayes Stadium in Murfreesboro on May 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.