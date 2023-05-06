Grant Campbell had a hard time finding the words to accurately describe the whirlwind that the last three weeks have been for him.
Following a solid senior basketball season, in which he was named to the All-Daily Times team, Campbell was set to fulfill a lifelong dream by signing to play college basketball at Freed-Hardeman University. The signing ceremony was originally set for April 24, but was postponed after two high jumps changed his life forever.
Campbell parlayed two state-record setting high jumps into a Division I offer from the University of Tennessee, and he made it official by signing his National Letter of Intent in a ceremony Friday at Heritage High School. Campbell is the No. 1 ranked U-20 high jumper in the world this season, as his 7-3.25 feet high jump mark is not only the TSSAA record, but tops the World Athletics leaderboards at the U-20 and U-18 levels.
“It’s changed my whole life,” Campbell told The Daily Times. “It’s been a whirlwind to be honest. Last week I thought I was going for basketball, then that jump happened. It all changed.”
His track and field career began gaining momentum at the Blount County Track and Field Championships on April 11. There, Campbell broke Heritage’s record with a 7-0 feet high jump, also a new personal best.
Less than a week later, Campbell brought down a 26-year old state record by clearing 7-2.25 feet on April 19. The very next morning, Division I offers began flooding in, and his original Freed-Hardeman basketball signing was postponed.
The decision to leave his basketball career behind was not an easy one for Campbell. As he called the Lions head coach Drew Stutts to break the news, he began to tear up, knowing he would not be pursuing his first love at the college level.
“It was hard,” Campbell said. “I did tear up calling my coach, but he understood what I said.”
“Basketball was his love,” Heritage track coach Shane Rewis added. “The opportunity to go to college for that sport, who wouldn’t? I don’t care what love you’re talking about, that’s huge … We’ve been encouraging him, and I told him, ‘Whatever you do, just make sure you’re happy.’”
That set the stage for the Volunteer Track Classic on April 29. Campbell broke his 10-day old record with the new high mark, 7-3.25 feet. The Volunteer Classic was held at Tennessee’s Tom Black Track, where Campbell’s jump, unknowingly at the time, foreshadowed what might be in his college career, as he announced his commitment to the Vols just four days later.
“It’s been one of those few moments in coaching that you actually think about and remember all the time,” Rewis said. “It’s been real hectic, he was supposed to be signing for basketball a couple of weeks ago, and he changed … When he finally decided to go to UT, I was a very proud coach.”
The progress Campbell has made in high jumping over a three-year period is nothing short of remarkable to Rewis and everyone else that has had the opportunity to work alongside him.
Campbell was a 2021 TSSAA state champion when he burst on the scene as a sophomore in 2021, but a knee injury from basketball hampered his junior year last season.
He made a firm decision to take high jumping more seriously as a senior, and he could not have imagined a better outcome. Rewis expects to see many international events, even Olympic opportunities, in Campbell’s future.
“Last year, I didn’t put a lot of work into it,” Campbell said. “I wasn’t doing my best and I had knee pains. This year, I haven’t had any knee pains, I skyrocketed and really put more work in.”
“I was worried about him not coming back out for track this year, but he did, thankfully,” Rewis added. “His life has changed in the last two weeks. Those were life-changing events.”
