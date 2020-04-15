Grant Livesay has been one of the best defensive outfielders in the area throughout his career, but that was not going to be enough if Alcoa wanted to make its first state tournament appearance since 2004.
Will Shelton, Kaleb Cardwell and Kobe Robinson graduated. A fourth All-Daily Times selection from a year ago, Thai Love, broke his leg in a scrimmage weeks before opening day.
The quartet combined for 128 of the Tornadoes’ 319 hits (40.1%), 44 of their 81 extra-base hits (54.3%), 87 of their 227 RBIs (38.3%) and 103 of their 290 runs scored (44.8%), leaving some doubt about whether their offense could be as potent as it was a year ago.
The growth Livesay displayed at the plate through Alcoa’s first four games of the 2020 campaign made it possible.
“We’ve had to prove ourselves as a baseball team, and I put a lot of that weight on my shoulders,” Livesay told The Daily Times. “I wanted to contribute to the team and for us to succeed so bad because we deserve it.”
The evolution of Livesay started with two semesters of a weight training class taught by Alcoa defensive coordinator Brian Nix starting in the fall.
Livesay had his maximum bench press go from 185 pounds to 230 and he gained 20 pounds of muscle, making him more of a power threat while he fixed a mechanical flaw that allowed him to keep an even swing path and drive through the ball.
By February, he possessed everything he needed to complement the natural bat speed that alluded to his offensive potential.
“Sometimes it takes hitters awhile before they really understand some of the nuances of the mechanics of hitting, and he started to comprehend what I was telling him to do,” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn said. “He was able to put in some of those mechanical elements and he could feel it.
“We put a lot of time in the cage, and it started clicking for him.”
It showed in the season opener on March 12 against Powell when Livesay went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
He continued the torrid offensive pace throughout the only week of Alcoa’s season before COVID-19 led to the suspension and eventual cancellation of spring sports Wednesday, leading the team in batting average (.533), slugging percentage (.933), hits (8), doubles (3), RBIs (5), runs (5) and stolen bases (5).
In the final game of his career on March 14, he hit a first-inning home run off Seymour pitcher Marcus Whaley — the only homer the Tornadoes hit in their first four games.
“It’s just a maturity thing,” Livesay said. “I don’t really have any (college scholarship) offers or anything, so I just told myself that this is my final season and I have to do something.”
Livesay looked poised to make a name for himself, transforming from a defensive stalwart to a budding five-tool player capable of impacting the game in every facet, and all the early-season questions about Alcoa's lineup fell by the wayside because he proved to be a vital part of the answer.
“We were expecting a really big year from him,” Dunn said. “I thought he was going to be one of those kids that would be a state-level type player for us — a kid that could go out there and be one of the elites in Class AA and give us a lot of value at the top of the lineup.”
