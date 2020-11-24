The Greenback girls basketball team cruised to a 60-25 victory over Rockwood on Tuesday.
Junior Kierra Bishop nearly outscored the Lady Tigers by herself, tallying a game-high 21 points to pace the Lady Cherokees. Junior Micah Morris added 13 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.