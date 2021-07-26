The Green Meadow 3.0 tennis team finished second in the 18 and over USTA Southern Sectional tournament over the weekend at Berry College in Rome, Georgia.
Green Meadow, the Tennessee state champion, defeated state champions from Alabama, Louisiana, South Carolina and Kentucky before losing to the team from Georgia in the final.
"It was a very hot three days and we only had the minimum of eight players for those six matches but the boys were pumped and we took it one match at a time," Green Meadow captain Matt Brown said. "Second place in the Southern Sectionals under those conditions is pretty awesome."
