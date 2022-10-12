The Greenback football team isn’t dwelling on the past.
The Cherokees have been hard at work addressing issues that arose in their most recent 40-6 loss against Coalfield as they prepare for yet another region rival in Harriman at 7 p.m. Friday at Cooper Field.
While Greenback finds itself in the midst of a four-game losing streak, their overall spirit has not waivered thanks to strong guidance from Greenback’s upperclassmen.
“We have good leadership on this team, and they responded well this week after a disappointing loss, but we’re focused.” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston told The Daily Times. “Right now, we’re fighting for those three and four playoff spots now. This is a huge game for us coming up against Harriman.”
The Cherokees (2-5, 1-2 Region 2-1A) will no doubt be focusing on getting chains moving early on. Against Coalfield, Greenback struggled to covert on downs coming up just short on multiple drives. After halftime, the Cherokees offense stalled as they remained scoreless for the rest of the night.
A majority of Greenback’s offensive production once again came from freshman quarterback Madden McNeil. The Cherokees relied heavily on their first-year signal caller last week as he threw for 165 yards on 33 attempts with the team’s sole touchdown.
While early in his high school career, the young quarterback has adjusted to the tough competition and has consistently put up impressive numbers. A big reason for his success early in his career is thanks to his talented receivers on the other end.
McNeil’s top receivers last week included junior wide receivers Caden Lawson and Michael Payne with 69 and 67 yards, respectfully. Right behind them was fellow junior Kooper Williams, who was on the receiving end of McNeil’s touchdown in the first.
“(Our offensive plan) will be somewhat balanced this week, but it just depends on what we’re doing well versus Harriman’s defense.” Edmiston said. “Neil has done a good job of spreading the ball out and getting it to our play pickers and to our receivers. He did a good job finding receivers over the middle against Coalfield. He’s some made some big throws for us, he’s definitely a big part of our offensive game plan.”
Harriman (3-5, 2-2) comes into the divisional clash with momentum after a 43-22 win over Midway. The Blue Devils excel at winning big with all three of their wins this season coming by at least three possessions.
Despite an impressive offensive team on the horizon, Edmiston has full confidence in his defense and trust them to adapt to whatever the Blue Devils throw at them.
“Our defense has been good all year.” Edmiston said. “You know they get after it. They definitely put us in a good situations-we just got to be able to capitalize (off them) and get more points.”
The Cherokees must shut down Harriman offense before they get comfortable if they want any chance to come out on top. For Greenback, it all comes down to playing a full 48 minutes of quality football. A strong start or finish will simply not be enough to bounce back into the win column.
“We went to film and found things that we can work on and try to improve.” Edmiston said. “Last week in the first half, I thought they played really well. We had a couple of turnovers in the first half that kept us from putting up some more points, but I thought the kids played really hard and played well. We got to focus on doing that for four quarters this Friday against Harriman we just have to eliminate a lot of the mistakes and turnovers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.