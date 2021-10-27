The tailend of Greenback’s regular season has been a roller coaster ride for the program.
After the Cherokees held on in overtime to score a major Region 2-1A win at Harriman, they went into last week’s game against Midway with hopes of a second straight region win to help secure a No. 2 seed in next week’s playoffs.
Not only did Greenback lose the game, it did so in deflating fashion, failing to score on what would have been a game-winning two-point conversion in the final minute en route to a 29-28 defeat to the Green Wave.
“That was a big loss,” Edmiston told The Daily Times. “Our kids were really pumped up for that game with it being senior night and we were trying to get that No. 2 seed and get a home playoff game, so it was heartbreaking. The kids have responded well. We’ve got a big game this week and we need to take care of the game Friday.”
While the possibility of hosting a playoff game at Cooper Field is now off the table, the Cherokees have one more opportunity at a defining win to end their regular season slate crashing the party of a region foe hoping for its own strong close.
Oakdale (6-3, 3-1 Region 2-1A) is on the cusp of making program history and also in contention for that coveted No. 2 seed with a win over Greenback at Oakdale on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“(Oakdale) is a good team this year,” Edmiston said. “I think the seniors, they’ve been solid ever since they were eighth graders, so it’s kind of a special year for them and they’re going for their first playoff win next week. They’ve had a really good year and we’re expecting a tough team and a good game on Friday.”
Edmiston has been concerned with his team’s sluggish performances following hard-fought games this season and after coming off of a close loss in which the Cherokees had a chance to win late, the emphasis in practice this past week has been getting off to a good start.
“One thing that we’ve kind of struggled with this year is coming off of a good, well-played game and struggling the following week,” Edmiston said. “We can’t have that this week and they know that, so we’ve got to come ready to play this Friday.”
Part of those struggles, at least in the second half of the season, has been due to the fact that Greenback has had starters missing because of injury. Against Oakdale, Edmiston will have those starters back, including Caden Lawson who he is expecting to be a major contributor to the Cherokees’ defense as the team looks to go into the playoffs on a high note.
“It’s a region game, so we really need it,” Edmiston said. “We want to go into the playoffs on a positive note and we’re getting two of our starters back this week who have missed several weeks, so it’s nice to get a little more healthy at the end of the year, right before playoffs. Hopefully we can take care of business and start the playoffs on a positive note.
“I just want to see them play well. That they play hard. You know, they might be a little rusty, but I’m sure they’ll give us a little bit of a spark just having them back. Especially in the secondary, having Caden Lawson back in that secondary will be big for us. I’m just excited to have a little more depth and some more kids healthy.”
