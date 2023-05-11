COALFIELD — Greenback baseball coach Justin Ridenour presented his team with two options after a 6-0 loss to Coalfield in the Region 2-1A championship game Thursday morning.
The Cherokees could either let their region title game loss carry over into what had the potential to be their final game of the year, or they could rebound, keep their season alive and clinch a substate berth regardless of how the morning went.
The Cherokees seemed to have chosen the former before flipping a switch and rallying from a seven-run deficit to walk-off Oakdale, 8-7, and secure a trip to sectionals.
“I told them, ‘All your goals are still attainable,’” Ridenour told The Daily Times. “You’ve got two options: you can let this one sink in and let it affect you the next game, or you can flush it and be ready to go.”
Oakdale (15-20) scored four runs in the top of the second and three in the third to open a 7-0 lead before Greenback had its first hit. The Cherokees (20-11) immediately countered with three runs in the bottom of the third thanks to a two-run double from Noah Graves and an RBI single from JJ Caudill.
Greenback added a pair of runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, tying it at 7-7 on Lane Cook’s sacrifice fly. After Caudill worked a scoreless top of the seventh, the first three Cherokees to bat all reached base to start their half of the frame, setting up Caudill to win it with a sacrifice fly.
Those high-leverage at-bats in Greenback’s second game came in stark contrast to its plate appearances against Coalfield (23-8) and starter Levi Brasel that morning.
Ridenour felt his players pressed too much in the first game, especially against Brasel’s curveball. The Cherokees watched Brasel’s offspeed pitch effectively in the early stages of the game, but as their remaining outs dwindled and their deficit grew, they chased the pitch.
In the second inning, Brasel struck out Brady Allison to strand runners on first and second. After a 1-2-3 third, Brasel forced Carson Moore to pop out to short, leaving yet another runner. Graves singled to lead off the sixth, but was left on third after an infield pop-up, a ground ball and a fly out. To punctuate the outing, Brasel started a 1-6-3 double play in the top of the seventh.
“We were reaching a little,” Ridenour said. “He spun a good curveball for a bit, and early on, we did a good job of hitting that backside, hitting some line drives backside. But later in the game we got caught reaching a little bit and that’s what led to some of our pop ups.”
Greenback still finished as the Region 2-1A runner-up for the second year in a row. The Cherokees will have to travel for their substate game on May 17, though the opponent is still to be determined — the Region 1-1A Tournament between University High, Washburn, Hancock County and North Greene starts play this afternoon.
