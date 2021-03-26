Back-to-back seven-run frames in the second and third innings led to a 18-2 defeat for Greenback at the hands of West on Friday at West High School.
A Greenback error put the leadoff runner on in the bottom of the second and West responded with five consecutive hits that swelled its lead to 8-1 before two more runs came across in the inning.
The third inning started in similar fashion, with the first two Rebel batters reaching on errors, but West only compiled three hits to match their run total from the previous frame, instead drawing three walks, a hit by pitch and reaching on another error.
Brennen Duggan and Cason Workman were the lone Cherokees to record hits.
Greenback (3-3) will attempt to snap a two-game losing streak when it faces Cherokee at West High School at 2 p.m. today.
