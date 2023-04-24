GREENBACK — With the two pitching staffs issuing a total of 22 walks, four hit batters and a balk to boot, both teams had plenty of base runners to drive in Monday evening.
Midway added ten hits to its nine free passes. Greenback added only four hits to the 13 walks and stranded 15 runners. The stronger Green Wave offense led Midway to a 10-6 victory over Greenback on Pappy Hammontree Field.
A late rally twice put the Cherokees within one swing of a tie game, but with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the seventh, Midway (8-14, 4-3 District 4-1A) turned a double play off a hard-hit line drive to hand Greenback (14-8, 6-1) its first district loss of the season.
Greenback coach Justin Ridenour was especially frustrated because he felt the Cherokees had played well in all facets of the game in this past weekend’s tournament action.
“Tonight, it was a totally different team, so it’s super disappointing,” Ridenour said. “We didn’t swing the bats very well. We had some selfish swings, to be honest. Too many pop-ups, too many strikeouts.”
Starter Brady Collins, one of four senior Cherokees honored before the game, took the loss, giving up four runs on seven hits and six strikeouts in his four innings. Brady Allison covered two innings and senior Tyler Frazier finished the seventh.
“Too many times, we threw good pitches on 0-2 or 1-2 counts instead of mixing in an off-speed pitch or even elevating a fastball just to change their eyesights,” Ridenour said. “Too many times we weren’t able to get that put-away pitch. They’d get a base hit and then the inning would continue.”
Junior Braden Buckner picked up the win for the Green Wave. The right-hander gave up only one run on three hits over the first four innings while striking out five and walking four.
When two following relievers had trouble throwing strikes, Buckner was re-inserted with one out in the last Greenback chance.
After issuing a fourth hit and two more walks, and one pitch away from his pitch-count limit, Bucker was relieved by Brennan Reed. The sophomore picked up a save throwing to only one batter when Cason Workman’s hot line drive was speared and the runner at second doubled up.
In four frames, Greenback ended its half of the inning with the bases loaded.
Hits from Kooper Williams and J.J. Caudill plus an error with only one out led to nothing in the first. Two walks and a hit batter again loaded the bases with one out in the third but Buckner escaped with a strike-out and long fly ball.
Trailing 6-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, Greenback scored three without any hits on walks, a hit batter and a balk but Midway escaped more damage when its third pitcher of the game rang up a looking strikeout with the bases loaded again.
Two more runs on just one hit put the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh but the game’s pattern held and three Cherokees were stranded as Midway celebrated its win.
Other seniors honored on Senior Night were Riley Hicks and Lane Cook.
Greenback has an immediate chance for revenge as the two teams face off again this evening at Midway.
