GREENBACK — Justin Ridenour never used youth as an excuse for his Greenback baseball team. Neither did his players.
Instead, the Cherokees embraced it and navigated a tough non-district schedule that taught them to grow up fast.
It all paid off on Tuesday at Pappy Hammontree Field with a championship.
Greenback claimed the District 2-A Tournament Championship to go along with its regular season title, beating Hancock County in run-rule fashion, 12-1 in five innings.
“I think the whole season was a test for our team,” Ridenour told The Daily Times. “You know, just not playing last year and being so young. I told our guys that we’re not going to use that as an excuse. You’ve got to come out ready to play no matter the opponent. I scheduled tough this year for a reason and I think it’s starting to pay off now. The whole season has been a little up and down but it’s been a fun ride.”
The Cherokees were certainly having fun Tuesday as they ran into little resistance from the visiting Indians, a team they had swept in two regular season meetings and then beat again on Monday in the tournament semifinals before the championship finale.
Greenback scored four runs in the bottom of the first before adding two more in the second and exploding for six in the third to jump out to a 12-0 lead.
Caden Lawson doubled on a line drive to left center to score runs from Brennen Duggan and Cason Workman for an early 2-0 advantage, then Folsom Silver singled on a ground ball to second that plated a third run before Brady Allison capped scoring in the frame with a single to center.
It was the first of three hits on the night for Allison who finished a perfect 3-of-3 at the plate with three RBIs.
“(Allison) did great,” Ridenour said. “He’s a guy that has kind of struggled for us this year but about the last, probably two weeks he has really come on. He’s a guy that when he’s hitting it well and when he’s kind of in that middle-bottom of the lineup and he’s hitting it well, we tend to score more runs. It has been good to see him get going.”
Allison himself attributes his recent success to the time he has been putting in behind the scenes, both at practice with the team and in his spare time.
“I’ve just been practicing on my own a lot,” Allison said. “I’ve been doing what I can. Recently I haven’t been doing good. The postseason has motivated to play better and just to do better for my team.”
Two runs in the second off of a Duggan RBI groundout and a Workman RBI single pushed Greenback’s lead to 6-0, but the third inning was where the Cherokees were able to put the game away.
With out out, Duggan singled on a ground ball to short and brought Allison home to lead 7-0. In the following at-bat, Kooper Williams grounded on a fielder’s choice that allowed Michael Payne to score.
After loading up the bases twice, Silver and Brady Collins drew walks that scored two runs to put the run-rule into effect at 10-0. Allison connected on his third hit of the night on a single to left field that scored Silver and Lawson.
Hancock County tried to put something together in the top of the fifth to extend the game, getting runners on with two outs and scoring its first run of the game on a Brady Swiney single but Collins ended it for good with his third strikeout of the game.
With a district championship in hand, the Cherokees will next set their sights on the Region 1-A tournament.
“I think we have a lot of confidence,” Ridenour said. “I think you’re seeing it at the plate. I think you’re seeing it as a team defensively. That’s what I told them over in the huddle tonight, I said, look, we won in all three phases of the game. We pitched well, we played good defense and we swung the bats well. Hopefully our confidence just continues to build.”
