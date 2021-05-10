GREENBACK — The Greenback baseball team entered the season with the expectation to win District 2-A, but an inexperienced roster made that accomplishment less of a given than it was in the past two completed seasons.
The No. 1-seed Cherokees had no trouble putting themselves in position to win a third consecutive district title, cruising to a 12-2 run-rule victory over No. 3 Hancock County on Monday to guarantee themselves a spot in the Region 1-A tournament.
“I told our kids coming into the tournament that we had a target on our back because, in the past, Greenback has won this tournament easily, so they better be ready to go,” Greenback coach Justin Ridenour told The Daily Times. “In two games, we’ve been prepared. We didn’t play great the other night against Jellico, but tonight I thought we were really prepared from pitch one.”
The message Ridenour has delivered to his team throughout the season is the importance of learning how to play the game and competing to the best of their abilities, and it seems to be taking hold at the most opportune time.
Freshman right-hander Kooper Williams lost the strike zone in the third inning, walking three batters and giving up a hit, but limited the damage to one run after getting Hancock County’s Braden Seal and Shayden Gibson to look at strike three on back-to-back at-bats to leave the bases juiced.
Williams also gave up a run in the fifth after surrendering three hits in the frame, but once punched out Gibson before getting Will Anderson to pop out to freshman first baseman Folsom Silver in foul territory to end the inning.
“He’s been our No. 1 or No. 2 pitcher all year, and he’s just a freshman, so we’ve put him in a lot of tough spots,” Ridenour said. “What I think he does better than some of our other pitchers is he competes. Our big thing with him is just be consistent with everything he does.”
Greenback made sure Williams, who also reached safely in all four of his plate appearances, did not have to come back out for the sixth with a five-run fifth that triggered the mercy rule.
Sophomore center fielder Brady Collins hit a single and sophomore catcher Tyler Frazier followed with a hit by pitch before freshman second baseman Brady Allison notched a RBI single.
District 2-A Player of the Year Brennen Duggan drove in Frazier with a RBI single of his own and then freshman left fielder Cason Workman delivered a two-run single. Williams came up with the game-ending hit, singling into left to score Workman.
“A few guys that have maybe been struggling at the plate came up and had a good approach that inning,” Ridenour said. “Hopefully that carries over because this time of the year everybody has good arms, so you have to be able to compete at the plate, put some hits together and score some runs.”
Workman went 3-for-4 at the plate while Duggan, Collins and Allison each came up with two hits. Freshman third baseman Caden Lawson tallied three RBIs.
Hancock County and Washburn will play to see who will face a Greenback team that is not satisfied with advancing to the region tournament.
It wants to uphold the recent tradition of hoisting a district title, and it will need similar production on the mound and throughout the lineup to do so.
“I want them to enjoy this one, but they need to be ready to go tomorrow because the team we ply is going to be hungry,” Ridenour said. “We’ve set the tone for the tournament this Friday, but we need to come out and finish it.”
