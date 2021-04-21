An eight-run first inning set the tone for the Greenback baseball team in a 15-12 victory over Fulton on Wednesday in Knoxville.
The Cherokees (8-11) out-hit Fulton, 12-10. Tyler Frazier went 3-for-4 to lead Greenback while Brennen Duggan, Kooper Williams and Folsom Silver each logged two-hit performances.
Ten different Cherokees crossed home plate in the victory.
Greenback will try for back-to-back wins when it hosts Northview Academy at 5 p.m. today.
