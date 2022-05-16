GREENBACK — Greenback coach Justin Ridenour pulled Carson Moore to the side and told him to take a deep breath.
The freshman second baseman had a first three-and-a-half innings to forget, committing two errors and flying out to center in his first at-bat. However, with the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the the fourth, this was his time to make amends.
Moore did nothing dramatic, taking two balls before getting plunked by the third offering from Oneida starting pitcher Colten Daugherty, but it put a run on the board and helped spark a rally.
Greenback scored five runs in the frame after falling into a four-run deficit and then broke it open with five runs in the sixth to take a 10-6 victory Monday at Pappy Hammontree Field in the Region 2-1A semifinals.
“He’s a freshman, so he’s going to go through some ups and downs, but I told him, ‘Look, there is a lot of baseball left. This at-bat right, I want you to take a deep breath and have fun,’” Ridenour told The Daily Times. “While he only got hit by a pitch, I think that gave us a little momentum heading into the next batter.”
The Cherokees (19-10) advance to the region championship, where they will host Coalfield at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and also secure a Class A sectional berth.
Sophomore third baseman Landon Clifford delivered the big swing immediately following Moore’s RBI hit by pitch, lacing a line drive down the left-field line that trimmed the deficit to 4-3.
Greenback tied it with a sacrifice fly from sophomore left fielder Kooper Williams and jumped ahead when Clifford scored from third on a throwing error by Oneida catcher Hunter Shoemaker as he attempted to catch sophomore shortstop Brady Allison stealing second.
Oneida (9-15) responded with a run in the top of the fifth on a bases-loaded walk after Greenback replaced two-time District 4-1A Pitcher of the Year Caden Lawson with junior right-hander Brady Collins, but Collins bounced back and fielded a grounder back to the mound to prevent any further damage.
The Cherokees loaded the bases with their first three batters of the sixth and then retook the lead when Williams hit a ground ball to Oneida first baseman Aiden Frazier, who went home with the throw but was late.
Allison scored on a wild pitch with Collins in the box, and then Collins hit a RBI groundout to give Greenback an 8-5 advantage. Lawson and junior catcher Tyler Frazier each plated a run with a single and double, respectively, to cap the Cherokees’ scoring.
“I think when you schedule the way we did, a lot of those regular-season games, and even the district tournament where we had two walk-off wins, I think that has benefitted us,” Ridenour said. “I think playing those tough teams and knowing that every pitch matters, I think that’s showing, and I think they are just carrying it over.
“Every guy is kind of passing the bat, and we kind of have that no-quit mentality.”
Collins worked himself into some trouble in the seventh, walking two of the first batters he faced before giving up a RBI single to Oneida center fielder McLorne Love. Collins walked TD Ryon on the ensuing at-bat to bring the tying run to the plate.
Daugherty hit a high chopper that Collins leapt off the mound to field before tossing to first for the final out, putting Greenback one win away from going back to the state tournament for the first time since winning it all in 2019.
“I told the guys in the huddle to be satisfied, but our goals are not done,” Ridenour said. “We’re going to try and win (the region championship) because we want to do everything we can to play (the sectional) at home. That’s the goal, but we also need to be smart and make sure all of our arms are available for Friday because that’s the important one.”
