The Greenback baseball team once again went down to the wire against Knoxville Christian but was unable to make amends for its loss to the Knights on Monday, suffering a walk-off 5-4 defeat in the eighth inning on Tuesday at Knoxville Christian School.
The Cherokees (6-7) were an out away from securing a victory in the seventh, but Cason Workman issued three consecutive walks, the last of which pushed across the tying run.
Greenback was unable to pull back ahead in the top of the eight, and then Knoxville Christian drew a two-out walk followed by back-to-back singles to win.
Brady Allison racked up three of Greenback's four hits.
The Cherokees will attempt to snap a two-game losing streak when it travels to Heritage at 6 p.m. today on the opening day of the Blount Discount Pharmacy Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.