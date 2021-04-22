The Northview Academy baseball team scored seven runs in the third inning en route to a 14-7 victory at Greenback on Thursday night.
Kooper Williams led the Cherokees in hits with two while Tyler Frazier, Cason Workman and Brennen Duggan all recorded doubles for Greenback.
Greenback took a 3-2 lead entering the second inning after Duggan led off the bottom of the first with a double, and Workman scored him with an RBI double of his own to put the Cherokees on the board.
Folsom Silver and Brady Allison drove in Greenback's next two runs before Northview Academy took the lead for good that next inning with a three-run homer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.