The Greenback baseball team fell to Teillico Plains, 8-1, on Monday night.
Tellico Plains scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to take control of the game.
Cason Workman, Kooper Williams, Caden Lawson and Jase Millsaps accounted for Greenback's four hits while Tellico Plains recorded 11 hits. Williams' hit was a triple for the Cherokees (11-16).
Tyler Frazier drove home the Cherokees' lone run in the top of the sixth, which Greenback led off with three straight walks to load the bases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.