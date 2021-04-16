The Greenback baseball team was outclassed by McMinn Central in a 15-2 run-rule defeat Friday at Greenback School.
The Chargers out-hit the Cherokees (8-11), 18-2. Cason Workman logged both of Greenback's hits, including a RBI single in the bottom of the third.
McMinn Central scored seven runs in the third, two in the fourth and then five in the fifth before the mercy rule put an early end to the game.
Greenback will travel to face Fulton at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
