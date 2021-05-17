GREENBACK — After University High scored two runs in the top half of the first inning, Greenback scratched one back and had the tying run at third with one out. Bucs’ pitcher and Tennessee signee Kaleb Meredith struck out the next two Cherokees to end the inning and cruised for 6 1/3 innings as University took a 12-5 win in the Region 1-A semifinals Monday at Greenback.
“That was big. An opportunity to tie the game and go 2-2 there and resetting the game pretty much,” Greenback coach Justin Ridenour said. “We had two strikeouts there and that was tough. We knew that guy was going to be good. We knew we had to shorten our swing, spread out a little bit and put the ball in play and we didn’t do it in that instance.”
University immediately went back to work, tallying two runs in the second inning with small ball and strong base running.
Greenback starter Caden Lawson surrendered a pair of walks to open the second before retiring Connor Horton on a fly out to right field. The Bucs’ runner tagged up from second to third and the runner at first got caught in a pickle. The runners at third then broke for home and the throw to the plate wasn’t in time.
From there, Lawson found a rhythm allowing just one baserunner in each of the next three innings while keeping the Bucs off the scoreboard.
“I thought he got his breaking ball over,” Ridenour said of the difference in Lawson after the second inning. “His breaking ball, a couple early he was spiking them and I think the second, third and fourth (inning) he was able to get his breaking ball over and kind of keep them off balance a little bit.”
After getting one out in the sixth inning while surrendering a walk and a double, Greenback went to the bullpen, bringing in Kooper Williams. University plated both runs Williams inherited and added top of more for an 8-1 lead.
Lawson ended with 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing four hits, six walks and six earned runs.
On the other side, Meredith was rock solid after the first inning allowing a combined two baserunners in the second through fifth inning.
“He’s got good tempo on the mound,” Ridenour said of Meredith. “He works down in the zone, doesn’t leave much up. He has a good breaking ball and against a young team like us— we haven’t seen a ton of arms like that but I thought it was good for our guys and that we competed in the box.”
Greenback finally got to Ridenour in the bottom half of the sixth inning. Back-to-back infield singles from Cason Workman and Kooper Williams gave Greenback a runner in scoring position and Lawson drove Workman in with a single to right field. Three batters later, Tyler Frazier’s grounder hopped through shortstop Jacob Pealer’s legs allowing two unearned runs to come home.
University left no room for doubt, scoring four more insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning on three hits including a Hank Stott two-run homer.
“They swung it a little better,” Ridenour said. “They barrelled up a few and too many walks, once again. We gave up some free bases and weren’t able to get that last out we needed.”
Greenback, which doesn’t have an upperclassman on its roster, didn’t go away tallying a run off of reliever Daniel Grindstaff.
“I told our guys ‘Keep buying in,’” Ridenour said. “Hopefully you’re seeing the results. You’re seeing the results of us being tough, us being a young team and growing and just keep buying into what we’re doing and we’ll keep seeing results.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.