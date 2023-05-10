COALFIELD — One out into the Region 2-1A semifinal game, starting pitcher Caden Lawson took a sharp come-backer on his right bicep.
Greenback, and especially senior Brady Collins, rose to the occasion in formidable fashion.
Moving from center field to the mound, Collins shut out Oneida over his four and 2/3 innings while he and his Cherokee teammates scored early and often, cruising to a 10-0 run-rule victory in five innings at the Coalfield ballpark.
“What a tough situation to put him in, thinking he’s not pitching and four pitches into the game he’s got to come in,” Greenback coach Justin Ridenour told The Daily Times. “He’s got a lot of grit to him. Really proud of him for just going out there and pounding the zone.”
Collins induced two flies to get through the first inning and Greenback (19-10) gave the senior a quick boost with four runs in its first round. Oneida (12-12) had strong chances to score in the second and fourth frames, but the Cherokees defense held taut to preserve the shutout.
Brady Allison led off the Greenback first with a liner just inside the third-base foul line for a double, and Kooper Williams followed with a grounder hitting the first-base bag, scoring Allison.
J.J. Caudilll drove in Williams and Noah Graves, who reached on a walk, with a sliced fly just inside the first base foul-line that was dropped by the right fielder for the first of three Oneida errors. Cason Workman plated Caudill with a ground-out.
With the 4-0 early lead, Collins allowed five hits while striking out five and walking only one in his remaining innings.
In the second inning, the first two Indian batters stroked singles, but Collins speared a comeback line drive and doubled off the trailing runner, then struck out the eighth batter in the lineup.
In the fourth, Oneida failed to score on two opening doubles and a later single. Cleanup Caden Rector opened with a double, and Aden Frazier followed with a fly landing in deep center. The relay in was bobbled, which sent Rector in to score, but third-baseman J.J. Caudill took the throw in and fired a strike home to catcher Tyler Frazier. A single put runners at the corners, but Collins got a fly-out and strikeout on a full count.
The Cherokees failed to score only once, in the third. Three runs were added in the second on just two hits. Collins aided his own cause with a Texas-leaguer, driving in Carson Moore, who reached on an error and advanced on two wild pitches. Allison’s bunt scored a second run aided by a wild throw and Graves plated him with the first of his two hits on the night.
The 10-run gap came from a two-out rally in the fourth. Graves garnered his second safety and scored on a hot shot into left field from Caudill. Workman banged a double into right field, and Connor James drove in both with a shallow fly dropping in.
Collins, who said he relied primarily on his fastball but with an effective curve throwing Oneida off balance, threw his fifth strikeout, then got two grounders which Caudill handled flawlessly to keep the Cherokees error-free and seal the victory.
“You got to get ready quick and get yourself in the right mindset,” Collins said of the sudden entry. “Getting those first outs was huge. Getting out of that jam, and then that gets you into the motion of the game. And it gives you so much confidence that your guys are behind you.”
Greenback faces Coalfield, which defeated Oakdale in an earlier game, with an 11 a.m. opening pitch Thursday morning. The winner earns the region championship and hosts a sectional game, while the loser plays again at 5:00 p.m. for a chance to travel for a sectional game.
