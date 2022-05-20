JONESBOROUGH — Greenback baseball coach Justin Ridenour could have easily blamed the defense.
After all, the Cherokees allowed 11 runs in the final three innings of their 11-1 run-rule loss to University School of Johnson City on Friday in the Class 1A sectionals. Once the floodgates opened, they never closed for the Buccaneers (23-10) at David Crockett High School.
Ridenour, though, saw things take a turn for the worse with his team at bat, when Caden Lawson bunted into a double-play with the Cherokees (20-12) up 1-0 in the top of the third inning.
“I think it started in our offense,” Ridenour told The Daily Times. “We had our leadoff and two-hole guy on. They turn a double-play on the bunt, and that kind of switched momentum over to them. We had some momentum early in the game.”
Lawson had given Greenback that one-run lead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first, but one out after his doomed bunt, University tallied five runs in the bottom of the third inning, making use of an RBI-single, back-to-back triples that plated three runs combined and a sacrifice fly.
“Momentum switched over, and then in the bottom of the third, second time through the lineup, they had been through once and were able to kind of square up some balls,” Ridenour said. “I think that inning started with two walks. In a game like this, you can’t give them free bases, and we just didn’t limit the mistakes enough.”
University added three runs in the bottom of the fourth via a two-run double and an RBI-single, then enacted the run-rule the next inning with a two-run single and a game-ending hit by Hank Stott that brought home the winning run.
Stott was Greenback’s bane Friday. He finished with five RBIs for University, plus a triple and a double as the Buccaneers out-hit the Cherokees, 10-5.
Lawson started on the mound for Greenback, but lasted only two innings after giving up five runs and five walks. Brady Collins relieved him and was responsible for six runs, while Kooper Williams finished the game.
Though Friday wasn’t their best outing, Lawson, Collins and Williams still shined this season and are part of the core group that will be counted on to anchor Greenback in the coming years.
Williams was named the District 4-1A MVP this season as a sophomore, while Lawson, also a sophomore, was tabbed as the district’s Pitcher of the Year, and Collins, a junior, was among Greenback’s other players to be named to the All-District Team.
“We’re pretty young,” Ridenour said. “We start quite a few sophomores, a few juniors and even a few freshmen. Only one senior on our team. So we’ve got something to build on. We’ve got some building blocks there, and those guys have played a lot of baseball here. So we just need them to keep developing, take that next step and good things will happen.”
Though Greenback also ended its season against University last year, that was in the region semifinals. The Cherokees took a significant step further this season, finishing one game away from the state tournament, and are already eyeing more for next season.
“That’s what I told them in the huddle,” Ridenour said. “I said, ‘You guys got a taste of it. I hope that makes you hungry for next year in the offseason when we’re going to put in our work. Be happy with this season.’ We had a great season. We made it to a very good spot. I told them, ‘We still have work to do. Don’t get satisfied. It’s going to start in the offseason.’
“I’m really proud of our guys. They buy in, they put in the work, and hats off to our kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.