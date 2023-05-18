BLUFF CITY — Greenback was faced with a game-altering decision in the bottom of the sixth inning, when University High School’s catcher Garrett Gentry was due up with the bases loaded and nobody out.
Gentry had been a pest in the Cherokees’ side all series — he smacked three homers in the doubleheader Wednesday as an appetizer — but head coach Justin Ridenour, trying to preserve a three-run lead, was determined not to let the game come down to Gentry yet again.
He intentionally walked Gentry with the bases loaded to take the bat out of his hands. The run that scored from the walk was less frightening than what he might do otherwise.
Like Ridenour wanted, Gentry did not get a say in for the final blow. That instead fell to third baseman Jack Harman, who recorded the go-ahead RBIs to spark a six-run inning, and the Buccaneers ended the Cherokees’ season in the Class 1A sectionals for the second year in a row with an 11-8 loss Thursday at Sullivan East High School.
“Our goal was to not let him beat us,” Ridenour told The Daily Times. “If the other guys beat us, then we can live with that. They ended up doing that, but I think that was the right decision.”
It was the most obvious scenario, that University’s (19-13) rally would depend on the outcome of Gentry’s plate appearance in the bottom of the sixth. Ridenour, by all accounts, made the right choice to take the bat out of Gentry’s hands. After three homers in the first two games of the series, Gentry tied the winner-take-all Game 3 at 4-4 with a two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth inning off Kooper Williams.
So Ridenour gave the intentional walk signal to the umpires and Gentry trotted down to first base. Buccaneer pitcher River Kindle then knocked an RBI single, cutting Greenback’s (21-13) lead to a run, 8-7. The next batter, Harman, jumped on Brady Allison’s third offering and drove it to left for a two-run hit, giving University the lead for good.
Greenback’s inability to retire Gentry ultimately cost it its first trip to the state tournament since 2019. In between his four home runs, Gentry walked eight times over the course of the three games; the Cherokees did not get University’s catcher out once. He finished the substate series 4-for-4, all homers, with seven RBIs and six runs scored.
“He’s a good player,” Ridenour said. “We knew coming in he was a good player. We obviously missed some spots that he hit out, but there were some balls that we hit our spots, and he still hit them out. He’s just a good player, but we knew we didn’t want him to beat us late.”
Just as it did a year ago, Greenback finished one play short of a win for a state tournament berth. Ridenour, however, remained confident that the Cherokees are close to getting over the hump of the sectional round. He credited their four seniors, Tyler Frazier, Lane Cook, Brady Collins and Riley Hicks, for the lasting impact their leadership made on the returners — the reason why he sees a bright future.
“Great leaders, on and off the field,” Ridenour said. “Guys that I would trust with my family. Guys that represent Greenback the way we want them to represent. Guys that the younger guys can look up to, and they’ve set the standard here. While we fell short this year, I’m really proud of those guys.”
