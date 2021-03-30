GREENBACK— Greenback baseball coach Justin Ridenour is aware that he has a young roster. At the same time, he also knows he has plenty of athletes on his team. When the Cherokees safely get on base, they are a dangerous team.
That was evident during Greenback’s doubleheader against Jellico on Tuesday. The Cherokees found ways to reach first and then were aggressive on the base paths. Their base running helped them dominate both games. Greenback rolled to a 6-1 victory over the Blue Devils in the first game, and then throttled Jellico, 14-3, in the second game at Pappy Hammontree Field.
“That’s going to be a key to our success all year is being able to take extra bases,” Ridenour told The Daily Times. “We need to put pressure on the defense and just put the ball in play.
The Cherokees (5-3) succeeded in both departments Tuesday. They didn’t register any extra-base hits, but their hitters didn’t have much trouble making contact with the ball, recording nine hits. Once they safely arrived at first base, they didn’t have any hesitations about trying to steal. They finished with 10 stolen bases, which helped convert their hits into runs.
Brennen Duggan began the game by drawing a walk. Duggan immediately stole second and then took third. Jellico catcher John Zecchini tried to pick Duggan off at third, but his throw rolled into the outfield, allowing Duggan to score. Kooper Williams smacked a single to right field and also stole second. Cason Workman plated Williams with a single to center field, and later scored when Caden Lawson grounded out to the pitcher.
The Cherokees continued to steal anytime they safely reached first. That helped them score a run in the next three innings to extend their lead. Their lineup supplied more than enough run support for Caden Lawson. The freshman right-handed pitcher encountered trouble in the first, issuing two walks that placed runners at second and third with one out. He maneuvered out of the jam by getting Garrett McNealy to fly out to center field and striking out Hunter Baird. From there, Lawson cruised, only allowing one run and striking out six batters in four innings.
Ridenour then entrusted sophomore Folsom Silver to close the game on the mound. Silver issued a lead-off walk, but rebounded to retire the next three batters to seal the victory.
The Cherokees exhibited patience at the plate to throttle Jellico during the second game of the doubleheader. They only recorded two hits in the first two innings, but drew 10 walks that helped them plate 12 runs. They also capitalized on Jellico’s wild pitching, stealing home base four separate times during the two frames.
Williams, Brady Collins and Workman each pitched in the second game to protect the lead. Ridenour used the lopsided score as an opportunity to give at-bats to some of his younger players.
“All of our guys are getting great experience during district games,” Ridenour said. “We are excited to see those guys grow. … I think it’s crucial for those guys. Sometimes, you just get to see them in practice so much that it’s good how they respond when the bullets are flying and getting to see them against live pitching and live situations in the field. It’s great for us to be able to play those younger guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.