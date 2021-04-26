The Greenback baseball team cruised to a 15-2 victory in the opener of a doubleheader with District 2-A foe Washburn before edging the Pirates, 4-1, in the nightcap Monday at Washburn High School.
Kooper Williams and Caden Lawson were both excellent on the mound to lead the Cherokees (11-13) to the sweep. Williams allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings while Lawson surrendered one run on two hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings.
Brennen Duggan went 3-for-7 with three runs scored and three RBIs in the two games. Tyler Frazier also logged three hits with four RBIs.
Greenback will travel to face Alcoa at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.