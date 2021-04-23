The Greenback baseball team could not avoid being on the receiving end of big innings in a 16-10 loss to Sequoyah on Friday at Sequoyah High School.
The Cherokees surrendered five runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings in part because of a lack of control and defensive struggles. Greenback issued eight walks and committed four errors combined in those three innings.
Brady Collins did his best to keep Greenback (9-13) in it with three hits and five RBIs. Kooper Williams tallied two hits and a pair of walks while Brennen Duggen also had a multi-hit performance.
Greenback returns to District 2-A play Monday with a doubleheader at Washburn that is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.