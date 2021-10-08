COALFIELD — When the first quarter ended during Greenback’s game at Coalfield on Friday, the two teams were locked in a scoreless tie, and all signs pointed to a Region 2-1A rivalry grudge match once again going to the final minutes with the outcome in doubt.
Those signs were pointing the wrong way.
The Yellow Jackets ripped off 29 unanswered points in the second quarter as Greenback sputtered, and when the clock finally expired, Coalfield claimed at 49-0 shutout victory over the Cherokees.
“The offense (wasn’t working),” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston told The Daily Times. “After the first quarter, we failed to convert. We didn’t move the ball, and then we put the defense in a bad position. (Coalfield) had a short field for second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter, where Coalfield’s offense didn’t have to do a whole lot to get points.
“So we’ve got to be better on offense. We’ve got to be able to move the chains and help our defense out.”
A major issue for the Cherokees (2-4, 2-1 Region 2-1A) was their quarterback play. Starter Micah Franklin threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, before leaving the game due to injury.
Backup Caden Lawson entered, but Greenback’s offense still couldn’t find momentum, and Lawson eventually came off the field after suffering an injury himself.
“Micah just had an off night,” Edmiston said. “He had a misread and then I think he kind of got down on himself. But then he had an injury so then Lawson came in and he had an injury. Unfortunately we weren’t able to keep our quarterbacks healthy tonight so we’ve got to do a better job of protecting and keeping those guys safe.”
Greenback’s defense started the game well, forcing a turnover-on-downs on Coalfield’s first possession. The Cherokees’ ensuing drive ended in misfortune with a fumble in opposing territory.
Coalfield capped off a drive it started during the scoreless first quarter with a 15-yard rushing touchdown. The Yellow Jackets then took advantage of an interception with a 14-yard rushing score, taking a two-touchdown lead.
It only got worse from there for Greenback. Following a 5-yard rushing touchdown, Coalfield’s Eli Roberts intercepted a pass from Franklin and ran it back 34 yards for a pick-six, pushing the Yellow Jackets ahead by 27 points after a bad snap on the PAT attempt.
Coalfield earned a safety when Greenback’s punter accidentally touched his knee to the ground while backed up in the end zone, giving the Yellow Jackets a 29-0 advantage at half with all the damage coming in a span of nine minutes and thirty nine seconds.
The second half brought no relief for Greenback, as penalties and mistakes continued to beleaguer the Cherokees. Coalfield’s Canaan Bowling scored his third touchdown on a 9-yard carry in the third quarter, and quarterback Cole Hines ran in a 9-yard score himself before the quarter ended.
The Yellow Jackets’ final touchdown came on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter’s final moments, but a running clock had been in play since the early stages of the third period.
The blowout saw Greenback suffer its first region loss of the season. With the Cherokees’ final three games of the regular season all region matchups, Edmiston knows his team can’t afford another letdown.
Greenback’s shot a redemption starts with its road game at Harriman on Oct. 15.
“We have to (learn from this game),” Edmiston said. “If we play like we did tonight, then it’s going to be a bad season because we’ve got some good competition coming up. But Coalfield is a good team. You’re going to have to get through them in the playoffs if you want to make a playoff run.
“So we’ve got to get a lot better each week and if we want a rematch with them, then we have to really improve and try to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.