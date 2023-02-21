HARRIMAN — On the back end of an overtime victory, Greenback boys basketball coach Shane Belcher joked that he might start every game with a new approach.
As he’s grown accustomed to seeing all season, the Cherokees were stagnant offensively for the first three quarters, but surged to a win in the fourth, and as was the case Tuesday night, overtime.
No. 3 seed Greenback entered the fourth quarter trailing No. 4 Rockwood by six points, but allowed only three field goals over the next 12 minutes as it completed a 60-49 comeback victory at Harriman High School, securing a third-place finish in the District 4-1A Tournament.
“Maybe I’ll tell them we’re down 20 to start every time, I don’t know,” Belcher told The Daily Times. “If I knew that answer, we’d probably be undefeated in district. I hope they understand that now before the region (tournament) comes up.”
Having rallied to a tie in the fourth quarter, the Cherokees (13-17) controlled momentum heading into the four overtime minutes and did not let it go to waste. Greenback did not allow Rockwood (15-11) to score for the first three-and-a-half minutes, by which time it had built a comfortable lead.
For the extra period, the Cherokees outscored Rockwood 14-3, a result, Belcher thought, of their best defense in weeks.
“I told them, ‘That’s the best defense we’ve played in three or four games,’” Belcher said. “We were struggling a little bit the last three games, not moving a lot. I don’t know if we were tired, but it showed offensively and defensively. I thought our help was really good in the fourth and overtime, that defensive help.”
Rockwood led 42-36 at the start of the fourth, but Greenback went on a 5-2 run before the Tigers took a timeout at the five minute mark, their lead down to three points.
Just over a minute later, the Cherokees stole the basketball and fed Garrett Burchfield, who pulled up on the fast break and swished a game-tying 3-pointer with three minutes, 51 seconds left.
Belcher did not love the look on Burchfield’s go-ahead make — a fast break 3 is not the shot he necessarily wanted to see in that scenario — but he praised Burchfield for his confidence in a high-risk, high-reward situation. Burchfield finished with a game-high 18 points, including one of Greenback’s five 3-pointers.
“He’s an offensive threat whenever he touches the ball,” Belcher said. “I don’t necessarily like the three that he pulled up for on a fast break, but he made it, so I’ll take it. That’s him, no fear whatsoever. He’s got confidence in his shots.”
As Greenback prepares for its Class 1A East Regional Tournament appearance, Belcher wants to see a more determined effort for the full 32 minutes. The Cherokees will travel to either Oliver Springs or Oneida for their quarterfinal matchup Saturday night, and in the playoffs, a continued reliance on late-game heroics might catch up with them and end their run early.
“We decided to play in overtime and part of the fourth quarter,” Belcher said. “I don’t know what it is about this team that they can’t find that from the first quarter, from the tip. But, they find a way most of the time to find it and pull it out. I told them, ‘Going forward, this is big-boy basketball. We can’t do that. Region tournament, we can’t do that.’ We’ll see how they respond.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.