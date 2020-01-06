GREENBACK — A woeful second quarter did in Greenback Monday night as Wartburg cruised to a 74-46 win.
The Cherokees fell to 1-10 overall.
“We started out playing pretty well I thought,” Greenback coach Bryan Powers said. “We just don’t have guys right now. We’re overmatched as far as numbers go. The guys I got are working their tails off. That’s all we can do. We just have to be more consistent and handle the press better. Seventy-four points and I think probably 40 of them were in transition. When we calmed down and got the ball across half court and ran what we were trying to do I felt like we had some success.”
Wartburg (8-5) had size and athleticism advantages over the Cherokees, but Greenback hung with the Bulldogs in the first quarter thanks to six Hazen Carlton points.
Wartburg held a seven-point lead at the end of one quarter before unleashing an offensive outburst in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs outscored Greenback 27-2 in the quarter, where Caleb McCarthy scored six of his game high 20 points.
After handling the Wartburg press well in the first quarter, the Cherokees had no answers in the second quarter and suffered a turnover barrage.
“I called two timeouts in the second quarter to draw up what we drew up in the first quarter,” Powers said. “That’s just inexperience. It’s frustrating as a coach to see us do it correctly and execute and the next possession you forget how to execute.”
Greenback found its footing a bit in the third quarter and lost that quarter by four points. Greenback’s Cody Best had 10 of his team-high 15 points in the quarter.
Wartburg cleared its bench a bit in the fourth quarter, and the Cherokees capitalized by cutting into the Bulldogs’ lead and win the second half.
Josiah Tillman made his varsity debut for Greenback in the fourth quarter, scoring six points on three shots.
“It’s very encouraging,” Powers said of Greenback’s fight. “It’s so frustrating. You have kids almost in tears, I’m almost in tears. We know we want to be better. We want to continue to work and we want to be better.”
Carlton scored eight points, and Colby Nichols-Jones added seven points.
“As cliché as it may sound it’s not all about wins and losses,” Powers said. “It’s about your kids improving and your kids going hard. My kids are going hard and that’s all you can ask of them right now. We’re fighting. Me and coach (Shane) Belcher are going to fight with them. That’s all we can do right now.”
Similar to the boys, Greenback’s girls turned in a solid first quarter and trailed Wartburg by one point at the end of the quarter. But also like the boys, their performance in the second quarter went downhill.
Wartburg (10-3) used a 22-10 second quarter to separate itself from Greenback (6-7) by halftime. Olivia Davis had a big second quarter for Wartburg, scoring eight of her game-high 12 points in the quarter.
“We kind of let down defensively,” Lady Cherokees’ coach Angie Lucier said. “They were able to get some backdoor plays and some open looks on us that they hadn’t got in the first quarter ... It was kind of a whole team let down on defense.”
Wartburg extended its lead to 22 points in the third quarter as the Greenback offense mustered four points in the quarter.
Greenback found balanced scoring in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Cherokees never pushed their way back into the game.
Anna Morris led Greenback with 12 points while Lily Morton added eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
