WARTBURG — Against Oakdale in the Region 2-1A semifinals, Greenback didn’t need to stress.
Instead, calmness served it much better.
After playing to a tie with Oakdale in the first quarter, Greenback slowly started to build an advantage, increasing its lead bit by bit, then staying calm throughout the final stages of the 62-59 win at Wartburg Central High School.
“Our seniors, our starting five, they’ve been through it,” Greenback coach Shane Belcher told The Daily Times. “It seems like every game we play is tight. So experience goes a long way in those situations. They knew exactly what to do. I didn’t have to coach there at the end, just one or two things, but I’ve got some good leaders on this team who know what to do. They took over,”
The victory gives Greenback (15-17) not only a spot in the region championship game, but also its first substate berth in 23 years.
The calmness the Cherokees exhibited Tuesday was needed late, as the Eagles (13-15) trimmed their incrementally-built lead to 45-44 with less than six minutes remaining.
Garrett Giles, who finished with a game-high 32 points, fueled that calmness at the free throw line, knocking down four free throws in two trips to extend Greenback’s control. After four points from Oakdale to respond, Giles knocked down a jumper to make it a 51-48 game with two minutes, 43 seconds left; he then hit two more free throws after an Oakdale layup.
Giles kept hitting free throws after Oakdale responses, and Conner Morton did the same, giving Greenback a 60-57 lead before an Oakdale turnover on an officials’ call gave the ball back to the Cherokees, who iced the game.
“(Giles) is big-time,” Belcher said. “He knows there’s not many who can stop him when he gets going. He’s my best free throw shooter. He’s my hardest worker, so he gets it done.”
The Cherokees and the Eagles remained tied at 17–all after a first quarter that saw the two teams rapidly trade blows. The last four buckets were 3-pointers, with a Greenback shot falling in just as the clock expired.
Though Oakdale took a four-point lead shortly into the second quarter, Greenback roared back with consecutive 3-pointers from Conner Morton, Giles and Garrett Burchfield to create a five-point advantage. The Cherokees held such a lead heading into halftime, 31-27.
They crafted a double-digit advantage during the third quarter and held a 43-34 lead entering the final period, one in which Belcher saw his team prove their worth again after having done so plenty of times already this season.
Region championship and substate berths were on the line, and the Cherokees, who had been calm all game, were not about to let those opportunities go by the wayside.
“These guys wanted it,” Belcher said. “We didn’t play our best tonight, but we found a way in the end. Hit some big free throws. I’m just proud of them. I can’t say anything else. I’m so happy for these guys.”
