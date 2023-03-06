JOHNSON CITY — Greenback boys basketball coach Shane Belcher couldn’t help but think back to his first season leading the program in 2020-21. That year, the Cherokees won just two games and lost by 50 points in the Region 1-1A Tournament opener.
The next year brought incremental improvement in a five-win campaign, including a three-game winning streak to end the regular season, before a loss in the District 4-1A Tournament play-in game. Entering Belcher’s third year at Greenback, no one but him, his staff and players could have predicted the jump the program was about to make.
The Cherokees surprised everyone with a magical run in the Class 1A postseason. Greenback responded from a third-place finish in District 4-1A, winning its next two games to clinch its first substate berth since 2007-08, before ultimately falling in the sectional round to University High School, 71-52, Monday night at Brooks Gymnasium on East Tennessee State University’s campus.
Greenback (15-19) won 10 more games than it did a year ago and finished one game shy of its first ever state tournament appearance, a testament to its players’ mindset and drive to win.
“I don’t think anybody but us coaches and the kids in the locker room expected us to be here,” Belcher told The Daily Times. “We go from two wins my first year to five last year, (then) 15 (wins) and substate — one game away from state — that’s pretty special. It’s all a credit to the five or six leaders that stepped up and put in the work this summer. They didn’t let anybody miss practice, they stayed on each others’ butts. They continued to fight.
“I’ve never been more proud of a group of kids.”
Greenback sparked some hope of keeping its magical run alive with a solid first half. University High (22-12) took the lead with three-and-a-half minutes left in the first quarter, but the Cherokees kept their deficit under 10 points for the rest of the half.
It wasn’t until the third quarter that the Buccaneers pulled away from Greenback for good. University’s junior AJ Murphy scored 11 points in the third, doubling his production from the first half. The Cherokees had no answer for Murphy, and he provided the finishing blow — an and-one with a minute, 20 seconds remaining in the third — to put the Bucs up by 11 points after Greenback had stayed within two possessions for the majority of the quarter.
Greenback was also missing senior forward Grant Shockley, an important rebounding threat up the middle, which gave Murphy room to record a game-high 26 points. Shockley sprained his right ankle in practice last week and tore multiple ligaments, sidelining him for the elimination game.
Absent Shockley, the Cherokees did not have the depth to hang with University for the full 32 minutes, and the Bucs outscored them 36-25 in the second half.
“We couldn’t have anybody stop No. 4 (Murphy),” Belcher said. “We tried zone, man, tried to box him on one end. He’s quick, he’s good, and then they have shooters on the outside. They’re very hard to defend.”
There was no denying the sting of a season’s end, but Belcher has never been more excited about boys basketball at Greenback. Shockley and fellow seniors Conner Morton (five points) and Riley Hicks (two points) will graduate, but promising campaigns from Burchfield — he led Greenback with 21 points Monday night — and sophomore Garrett Giles, coupled with the experience from a deep postseason run, are all signs pointing in the right direction for the Cherokees’ future.
“It’s huge,” Belcher said of his returning players. “They were teared up too, they wanted it too. They know what it takes now. They see those five (starters), and we told them that, ‘Look at those five and learn from them.’ I’m happy with where we’re at. We’ve got more guys interested in basketball around the school. I’m hoping we can keep this thing rolling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.