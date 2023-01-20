GREENBACK — What Greenback learned about itself Friday night, and how well its players can incorporate those lessons in the final stretch of the season, may determine how far the Cherokees advance in District 4-1A and beyond.
Trailing by as many as 14 points in a lackluster first half, Greenback went to battle in the final two quarters and stormed back for a 78-68 victory over Harriman on Friday.
“We played with the most intensity I’ve seen this year in the second half,” Greenback coach Shawn Belcher told The Daily Times. “I challenged them at halftime to be tougher, and the whole team responded for a great win in a big-game atmosphere.”
Trailing 39-31 at the break, Greenback (10-10, 2-2 District 4-1A) first pulled ahead two minutes into the third quarter when Garrett Giles, who led all scorers with 33 points, drained the second of two quick 3-point shots. The first Greenback lead came after Riley Hicks ripped away a toss-up rebound signaling the end of the Blue Devils’ dominance on the boards.
Harriman (6-16, 2-2) tied the score with an inside bucket from its leading scorer, Camayan Campbell (15 points), but Giles found Conner Morton free inside for a layup then scored on a putback. Grant Shockley side-stepped a defender and canned a 3-pointer just before the buzzer and Greenback took a 51-46 lead into the final frame.
Harriman kept pushing, with its athletic cutters drilling in for many inside buckets, but Giles got hot from beyond the arc, draining four 3-pointers to answer the inside twos from Campbell, Nick Pelfrey (13 points) and Grayson Kreis (11 points).
In the final minutes, Greenback kept the solid lead with strong free throw shooting. Giles had two and-one conversions and Morton, Shockley and Garrett Burchfield each hit both ends of their charity tosses when sent to the stripe to help Greenback close out the 78-68 victory without further threat.
Giles, who finished with six treys, was joined in double-digit scoring by Burchfield with 17 points, Morton with 12 and Shockley with 10 points.
A 6-foot-5 sophomore, Giles scored 26 of his 33 points after halftime. Harriman continually challenged the close fourth-quarter lead with quick cuts inside, but Giles responded with 3-pointers to keep the lead safe.
“We all worked together, and I was getting open,” Giles told The Daily Times. “I was getting shots that I practice a lot. Whenever you have that rhythm after hitting one, you want to hit another one and another one because you know you can. It just kept flowing in and going for me.”
Greenback allowed Harriman to control the boards early. The Blue Devils started off with a 23-10 lead after one quarter by taking advantage of several second and third-chance opportunities.
The Cherokees scored the final four points of the first half with free throws from Hicks and a banked layup from Morton which trimmed the deficit to 39-31.
“Our coach really got on our butts at halftime and told us we needed to pick it up,” Giles said. “We got our energy and got to playing our own basketball, and that really helped us. Whenever we get energy, it brings us all together.”
Greenback lost a close road game to Rockwood in December and will seek to avenge the 61-59 loss at home on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Harriman 46, Greenback girls 32: The Lady Cherokees simply could not stop the drives of Harriman Lady Devil Addison Oliver.
When Oliver, a senior, wasn’t penetrating for layups, she was pulling defenders in and dishing to teammates for easy scores.
With Greenback missing two starters and struggling to respond, Harriman led throughout the game and finished with a 46-32 win Friday night on Lori T. Blankenship Court.
Harriman (8-5, 3-1 District 4-1A) shot no treys and had only four players score, but the top two Lady Devils outscored Greenback (6-11, 1-3) 39-32.
Oliver led all scorers with 23 points and added several assists, especially to fellow senior Skylar Johnson, who finished with 16 points.
“(Oliver) is obviously a really good player,” Greenback coach Angie Lucier said. “She makes their whole team go. Our game plan was to try to frustrate her, not to put her at the free-throw line as much as we did, but she’s just really talented.”
Harriman took an early lead and held it throughout the contest. Greenback got a buzzer-beating 3-point shot from Madelyn Albright to trim the first-quarter lead to 10-7, but the Lady Devils limited Greenback to only seven points in each of the first three quarters, pulling away to a 20-14 halftime lead and 31-21 margin entering the final quarter.
Macee Tuck led Greenback with 14 points, with one of the team’s two treys, along with 9-of-12 free throw shooting and one other bucket scored on a nice baseline drive to open the third quarter.
“(Tuck) did play well tonight,” Lucier said. “The attitude, and getting after it, and never saying die– I was proud of her effort.”
With a depleted roster, Lucier called up eighth-graders and one had a significant contribution. Emory McDonnell scored nine points, eight of those in the second half, and showed no intimidation going inside against taller and more experienced players. Her points included hitting five of seven charity tosses.
Greenback’s ability to keep pace with Oliver and the Lady Devils was hurt by committing 21 turnovers. Harriman also gave up the ball often, finishing with 18 giveaways. Early in the fourth quarter and leading 31-21, the Lady Devils threw it away on four consecutive possessions but Greenback failed to cut into the lead, suffering three misses, two blocks and two more of its own turnovers.
“That has been plaguing us all year long,” Lucier said. “It’s haunting us, not to be able to take care of the basketball, and there’s just no other way to say it. We work on it in practice but obviously we’ve got to work on it more.”
Lucier said that she knew before the game that Harriman would be a tough challenge, especially with Greenback missing two starters. Being unable to slow down the penetrations from Oliver left any chance of victory unclaimed.
Greenback hosts Rockwood on Tuesday Jan. 24 in another District 4-1A battle.
