OLIVER SPRINGS — Greenback dropped its third game of the season Friday night, losing to Oliver Springs 21-0 after the Cherokees couldn’t make up for five turnovers.
“We’ve got to play clean football,” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston said. “And we knew Oliver Springs, they’re a team that wants to eat the clock and hold the ball, so you can’t turn the ball over. That’s one of the things we addressed and worked on all week and then had a game like this.”
Greenback’s troubles started early. Connor James fumbled in the first quarter and Oliver Springs immediately made Greenback pay for the turnover.
Bobcats’ quarterback Dakota Adkins found Jaxon Jett on the 34-yard pass to get the ball near the end zone, and Adkins took it in himself on the next play to gain an early 7-0 lead on the Cherokees.
On Greenback’s next offensive drive, it immediately fumbled again when Landon Clifford had the ball stripped. Greenback got it back soon after, though, as Caden Lawson picked off an Adkins pass to stop the Bobcats. Greenback couldn’t capitalize on the turnover and was forced to punt. The Bobcats’ second touchdown came after a big 20-yard carry from Jett to get the ball into the red zone. Adkins punched it into the end zone a few plays later, giving the Bobcats a two-score lead in the second quarter.
Greenback tried to respond to the Bobcats’ touchdown but once again was hurt by a turnover. Clifford fumbled on the Cherokees’ 26-yard line and was visibly frustrated, punching the grass when he realized the ball came out.
“We were moving the ball, we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Edmiston said. “We’ve got to get some stuff fixed.”
Greenback got the ball back on the next drive, preventing a touchdown, but Lawson threw an interception in the Cherokees’ last drive of the half.
It was more of the same in the second half. Greenback couldn’t get anything going, coming up short in the red zone several times in the third quarter. The Cherokees brought in Madden McNeil at quarterback in the second half, but he couldn’t provide the spark Greenback needed.
Greenback made it into the red zone early in the fourth quarter, but its efforts were stopped short as McNeil threw an interception.
“He’s come in and given us sparks in several games,” Edmiston said. “He’s a talented quarterback who makes good decisions. They were trying to bring some pressure and he’s got a quick release on him. We just put him in to see if we could spark the offense a little bit.”
Oliver Springs ran the clock down nearly 10 minutes in its first drive of the fourth quarter and gained some breathing room with a touchdown from Dalton Reynolds to make it 21-0 late.
Greenback turned it over on downs the next drive, allowing Oliver Springs to run out the clock and pick up its first win of the season.
Greenback will attempt to shake a two-game losing streak when it faces rival Loudon next week.
“You’ve got to learn from it and move forward,” Edmiston said. “We’re only two region games in and our leaders did a lot of talking (in the huddle). I think this group will get it right and get some of this stuff worked out.”
