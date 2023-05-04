GREENBACK — Greenback clinched a region berth and a spot in Friday's District 4-1A Championship with a 4-1 win Thursday over Oakdale behind a veteran performance from starting pitcher Caden Lawson.
After trading a pair of scoreless innings, No. 2-seed Oakdale took an early lead after a pair of fielding errors plated a run for the Eagles. Lawson was able to limit the damage, forcing an out at home to retire the side with just the one run across. No. 1 Greenback answered immediately, tying the game on an RBI double from Cason Workman.
From there, Lawson put on a pitching masterclass.
He retired the Eagles in order in the fourth inning, setting up the Cherokees for a three-run bottom of the fourth. After getting a runner on, Brady Collins laid down a perfect bunt that led to a run and two extra bases after an error from Oakdale.
Kooper Williams drove Collins in on a deep fly out that was enough for an RBI. Lawson gave the Cherokees more insurance on a single to right field that drove in J.J. Caudill.
“It’s easy to pitch with a lead because you don’t put as much pressure on yourself,” Lawson said. “So I was trying to pitch with a lead, and they gave me one.”
Lawson retired the Eagles in order again in the fifth and went on to keep Oakdale hitless for the remainder of the game, pitching the full seven innings for the Cherokees.
“I thought Caden Lawson threw the ball really well,” Greenback coach Justin Ridenour said. “He’s our No. 1 for a reason. He just goes out there and competes.”
After Lawson’s shaky third inning, he managed to bounce back and keep composure, putting Greenback in a place to win.
“He wanted it. I went in there and asked him, I said, ‘You want the ball?’ and he said ‘Coach, don’t take me out, I want it.’” Ridenour said. “When a kid tells me that, that shows me that he wants the ball and he’s going to go get it.”
Lawson’s performance overshadowed what was a rather slow offensive night for Greenback. The Cherokees got hits when they needed them, but they’ll need to amp things up if they want to continue a deep postseason run.
“We’ve got to be more consistent at the plate,” Ridenour said. “I thought still we left too many runners on base, and in tournament play, it’s about who gets the big hit. We had a couple of them, but if we want to go as far as want, we’ve got to keep getting big hits.”
Greenback now turns its attention towards winning another district championship when it will play the winner of Oakdale and Midway. Though the Cherokees are seeded No. 1, it’s the chip on their shoulder that guided them to another region berth.
“Come out with the same intensity we came out with today,” Ridenour said. “Whoever we play, they’re going to want to get us. We like our pitching, so we’ve got to be ready to jump on them.”
