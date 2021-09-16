GREENBACK — Rob Fox made sure to high-five every one of his players as they walked off of Cooper Field on Thursday.
The Lady Cherokees had just dropped their first district match of the season to county rival Loudon, 1-0, but the Greenback coach saw plenty to be optimistic about in the previous 80 minutes.
“I was very proud of them,” Fox told The Daily Times. “They worked their tails off. Loudon is a good team. They just started in our district this year, so this is brand new and we’re just getting used to having them in our district. They’ve got a great backline, so we struggled with trying to penetrate their back line most of the night.
“What I told our team is that I’m extremely proud of their effort. They never quit. They fought all the way to the final blow.”
The Lady Redskins (8-1-1, 3-0-1 District 4-A) outshot the Lady Cherokees (4-3, 2-0 District 4-A), 11-7, but the biggest difference came late in the first half when Destiny Robinette was able to get out ahead of the Greenback defense and score with 6:19 to go.
Loudon closed the shooting gap and eventually took the lead in that category around 30 minutes into the match, but it was the Lady Cherokees that got off to a strong start in possessing the ball and getting shots off.
Greenback had three shots before the Lady Redskins got into position to get their first.
“We stuck with a pretty similar game plan (throughout the game),” Fox said. “We were able to possess pretty well, I felt like, throughout most of the first half except for the last 10 minutes. We got tired, we started to show our fatigue and that’s when we gave up the goal. It was a good goal on (Loudon’s) part, but I put some of that on our fatigue.
“We weren’t staying in the game, but at halftime we caught our breath a little bit and got back after it.”
Early in the second half, the Lady Cherokees looked rested, playing much like they did in the opening minutes of the match by getting the ball downfield and attempting shots, but those shots wouldn’t fall.
There were two specific instances where Greenback had a chance to tie the game, including a Madison Graves penalty kick that was set up after Graves was tripped up by Robinette, who drew a yellow card following the play.
Graves’ kick just missed the crossbar, sailing high with 10:32 left in regulation, but the Lady Cherokees found themselves in position inside of a minute left when Kylee Moore and Mikah Morris created some separation as they made their way to the goal. Loudon, though, managed to run it down and eliminate what would be Greenback’s final scoring opportunity.
In his post game huddle, Fox praised the efforts of the Lady Cherokees’ defense, highlighted by center back defenders Izzy Belcher and Lauren Morton.
“My center backs,” Fox said. “We gave up a goal, but for the most part, they really locked down that backline. I can’t say enough about Izzy Belcher. She’s a senior and has been with me forever it seems like and she has really grown into that position. She’s kind of a field commander back there. Lauren (Morton), her counterpart, she started with me just last year and she’s just such a gifted athlete and has tremendous speed.
“She would just run girls down. She would look like she was out of the play and she would come all the way across the field and clear it. That kind of speed is hard to duplicate.”
According to Fox, a loss in district play doesn’t diminish the goals Greenback has set for itself.
The Lady Cherokees will continue to push towards the goal of a district championship next Tuesday against Sweetwater at 6:30 p.m.
“We’ve been fortunate in winning the district now for the last two years,” Fox said. “A lot of the girls that are on the field tonight were part of those last two teams, so they know what’s at stake. They know these games are important. They know what it’s all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.