GREENBACK — The Greenback girls soccer team is making a trend of digging itself an early hole.
On Tuesday, the Lady Cherokees conceded the first two goals before coming back to pick up a District 4-A win, and they followed that up by surrendering the opening goal to Maryville Christian on Thursday.
Greenback was unable to complete a full comeback this time around, settling for a 2-2 draw in the first of a five-game homestand.
“It’s not a good habit to get into,” Greenback coach Rob Fox told The Daily Times. “For any team to decide, ‘You know what, we’re going to go ahead and cede you a few points and then we’ll decide if we’re going to play.’ It’s tough to do that, and tonight we didn’t make our lives any easier.
“That certainly doesn’t take anything away from Maryville Christian because they’re a very good team who moves the ball well and has great athletes, but we don’t want to be in the position with any team where we are trailing and have to find a way to fight our way back in.”
Maya Barnhill pegged Maryville Christian to a 1-0 lead early, and the Lady Eagles preserved that advantage despite the Lady Cherokees (4-1-1) controlling the ball in the attacking third for most of the first half.
Greenback eighth grader Vanessa Owens scored the equalizer in the 30th minute following a cross from sophomore Kylee Moore that squeezed between senior Madison Graves and a Maryville Christian defender to set up a tap-in for Owens.
“This is the first game we’ve actually had a sub, so I couldn’t be happier with them,” Maryville Christian coach Jackson Bailey said. “The way they jumped out and did what they did tonight, I’m impressed with them.
“Last year, this was a 5-1 loss and this year it should have been our game, but we’ll take that.”
The latest early deficit was a talking point for Fox at halftime, but his message fell on deaf ears.
Barnhill once again forced Greenback to play from behind when she scored in the 50th minute, and it took 16 minutes for the Lady Cherokees to find an equalizer that seemed less certain than the first.
Graves collected a through ball and attempted to out-race the last Maryville Christian defender standing between her and a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but she was forced to the ground as she attempted to turn and drew a foul in the box. Senior Lynsi Sauder effortlessly placed the ensuing penalty in the back of the net to cap the scoring.
“It’s frustrating because of the difficulty a coach has communicating with his players,” Fox said. “I’ve been talking to my girls about coming out at the opening whistle and being ready to play. Well, that message is not quite getting through, and I’m not sure what to do about that.”
An equal level of frustration was apparent on the other sideline, even if the Lady Eagles continue to show noticeable progress as a program.
“It should feel awesome, but we’re disappointed because that was our game,” Bailey said. “I’m proud of the girls because it’s amazing what they did, but I do feel like we could have won that game.”
The Lady Cherokees will attempt to avoid falling into an early deficit when they host Sequoyah at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“In a lot of ways, this means a lot to the girls, but I don’t think they live in the here and now as much as adults do,” Fox said. “When you mature, I think you get to the point where you realize, ‘If we’re going to fix this, we’re going to fix this right now,’ and I’m not sure the young kids quite get that yet.”
