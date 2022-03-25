GREENBACK — Before his Greenback softball team took the field Friday against Oakdale, head coach Mark Jones emphasized the importance of a fast start at the plate.
His reasoning was sound. The Lady Cherokees failed to show their true hitting capabilities until late in their loss to Harriman on Tuesday, but they didn’t have that problem against the Eagles.
Greenback scored 16 runs in the first inning and run-ruled Oakdale 18-2 in three innings to pick up a District 4-1A win at home.
“(Starting fast) is what we’ve been talking about,” Jones told The Daily Times. “When we played Harriman the other night, we waited until like the fifth and sixth inning to really get the bats going. I told them, that’s the kind of hitting that we need to do every game and we need to be ready to drive the ball hard, swing hard at it, not chasing any bad pitches and wait for a really good pitch that we can square the bat up on and drive it somewhere. They did that tonight.”
Outside of a home run, the Lady Cherokees (4-1, 1-1 District 4-1A) scored every way possible in their first turn at the plate, scoring their first eight runs with just two hits on the board, both of which came off of the bats of Lauren Morton and Katie Jones.
Oakdale’s combined pitching struggles between starter Chloe Hamby and Chyenne Sirmans helped with the rest, allowing Greenback to go up 8-0 on three bases-loaded hit-by-pitches and two bases-loaded walks, but the Lady Cherokees soon found a rhythm.
Already on its second go-around through the order, Katie Jones brought in two runs on an RBI double down the left field line and was followed by a Madison Hood single to stretch Greenback’s lead to 11-0.
After drawing another walk with the bases loaded up to bring in a run, Brooklyn Jones tallied the Lady Cherokees’ fifth hit of the frame to make it a 12-0 game.
Greenback added its last four runs of the first without recording a hit, extending its dominating advantage on a groundout and sac-fly RBI and a walk before posting two more scores in the second to put itself three outs away from a run-rule win.
While starting pitcher Jennifer Jones gave up a few walks early and two Oakdale (2-2, 0-2) runs in the third, the sophomore tossed five strikeouts, including three straight in the second.
“I think (Jennifer Jones) started settling and started pitching pretty good there in the second,” Jones said. “You can only go so many innings and batters are going to catch up to you, but she was still pitching pretty good in the (third).”
With five games now under his belt in his first season as the Greenback skipper, Jones is seeing his young roster grow game by game. Going from a district loss early in the week to a district rout in just three days was further evidence of that growth.
“They stay focused,” Jones said. “They’re competitive. They’re really competitive and they like to work hard. They make adjustments for us, too. They listen and they’re really good about making in-game adjustments. We’re a really young team but a lot of these players played last year. We’ve got a lot of experienced young players on this team and I think they’re maturing a little bit and getting better every game.”
