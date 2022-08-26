GREENBACK — In a defensive struggle, Greenback won the turnover war and made big plays when it counted to pull out a 13-10 win over Oneida on Friday at Cooper Field.
A stiff defensive effort saw Greenback (1-1) force three turnovers by Oneida (0-2). The last, an interception by Landon Clifford that iced the contest in the final minute of play, allowed quarterback Caden Lawson to kneel twice from the victory formation.
Most of the Cherokees’ offense came from Lawson. The junior had 25 carries for 86 yards and completed four passes in 11 attempts for an additional 59 yards.
Lawson had to exit the game for one play in the third quarter after suffering cramps. Greenback, trailing 7-0 and not able to sustain lengthy drives, rolled the dice.
With everyone expecting backup quarterback Madden McNeil to hand off the ball just to give Lawson time to re-enter, the freshman instead pump-faked and threw a long ball downfield to Connor James, who pulled away from his defender to haul in a 42-yard touchdown reception.
Vanessa Owens then knotted the score at 7-7, seven minutes into the second half, with her first point-after kick of the year splitting the uprights.
“We were trying to get a quick slant, but they rolled the safety down,” coach Ethan Edmiston said. “I called a quick time-out and said that if they do that again, we would run a slant and go. He’s got the arm to do it. The line gave him time and (James) made a good play on it.”
The Cherokees’ momentum was short-lived when Oneida countered immediately with a long kickoff return, but the defense limited the Indians to just 12 more yards on seven plays, and Oneida settled for a 34-yard Luke Barna field goal, retaking a 10-7 lead to enter the fourth quarter.
The Cherokees put together the only lengthy drive of the night, marching methodically behind the legs of Lawson, covering 76 yards in 12 plays.
The winning score came after several inside attempts to the 4-yard line. With Oneida biting inside on Lawson, Clifford was able to waltz in on an outside scamper, regaining the lead with 5:44 to play.
The Cherokees’ defense allowed one long pass completion before forcing a punt. Greenback had to punt the ball back, but Oneida was intercepted on its ensuing play, with Clifford darting in front of the intended receiver. Greenback was willing to accept a 15-yard penalty after the game-sealing steal due to excessive celebration.
Oneida totaled just 130 yards on the night, with its two scoring drives both coming on short fields. The first score came after a tipped interception, with Oneida needing to move just 16 yards, which it did on four rushes for a 7-0 lead entering the second quarter.
From that point, Greenback’s defense stuffed the Indians’ rushing attack and played opportunistically. One Oneida scoring threat ended with a long field-goal attempt clanging off the upright and another faded away when Jaden Deibler joined a scrum and jerked the ball away from the running back for another turnover.
“I’m proud of the guys, they played so hard all night,” Edmiston said. “They played hard and found a way to win. We’re super excited for this team.”
Greenback hosts Sunbright to open Region 2-1A play next Friday.
