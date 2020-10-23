KINGSTON — Greenback returned to the gridiron for its first game in five weeks on Friday and the Cherokees dominated Midway, 34-0, on the road for their first non-COVID-19 win of the season.
“We’re super excited to win,” Greenback coach Greg Ryan said. “Tonight was the first game the entire season we got to have our entire team. We really had no clue who we were or how good we could be.
“We made a lot of mistakes tonight, obviously. We missed way too many tackles, had some blocking scheme issues but whoop-dee-doo, it’s fun to get a win.”
Greenback’s defense set the tone for the game forcing a three-and-out on the game’s opening drive. The Cherokees offense looked like they’d do the same on their opening drive, but a roughing the punter call gave their drive new life. The drive ended in the end zone with quarterback Micah Franklin’s first of three touchdown runs.
The Cherokees (3-6, 3-2 Region 2-1A) relied on the ground game all game, running it on 39 of 50 offensive snaps. Greenback leaned on its offensive line, running it for 271 yards and all five of its touchdowns.
“Any time you play against a team that throws the football almost every down like Midway does, they usually have a hard time stopping the run because of the physicality in practice,” Ryan said. “That works in every level of football, so we came into the game knowing the best they could do in the box is six guys versus our spread formation and any quarterback run we’d always have numbers.
“I’m happy with the offensive line. I’m sure I’ll watch film and won’t be as happy, but with that being said tonight we just need to have fun and get ready for next week.”
The designed quarterback run was a feature of Greenback’s offense all game with Franklin carrying the ball 13 times for 99 yards. The Cherokees also used Braden Matoy in the wildcat for a pair of short-yardage situations.
As well as Greenback ran the football, its defense was the story of the game.
Midway (6-3, 3-2) entered the game averaging 34.5 points per game behind a high-powered passing attack. The Cherokees shut down the Green Wave’s offense, including quarterback Emmett Hegland, who threw for 110 yards while completing 39% of his passes.
“We executed really well,” Ryan said. “What we had was every formation they ran, we were capable of running three looks. We were capable of all out blitz, we were capable of playing two-man and covering underneath and then we were capable of changing and playing zone at times.
“Coach (Brian) Hanley did a great job of mixing in the coverages and giving the quarterback different looks. Because of that we had them off balance.”
MIDWAY — Greenback recorded just two sacks, but its defense lived in the Green Wave’s backfield making life difficult for Hegland. The Cherokees’ defensive line also forced two fumbles though both were recovered by Midway.
“We done a really good job of getting there (the quarterback),” Ryan said. “It’s been five weeks since we played a game, so we weren’t in football shape. Because of that, we were getting there but we weren’t finishing the plays. … Really proud of the effort.”
Greenback’s win gives its tumultuous season momentum entering next week’s regular season finally versus Oakdale.
