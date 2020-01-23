GREENBACK — The Greenback girls basketball team dropped below .500 Thursday night when it failed to slow down Coalfield’s offense and lost 74-62.
“We couldn’t ever break into that 10-point lead,” Greenback coach Angie Lucier said. “The girls were doing what I asked them to in the last several minutes. … I’m proud of their composure and how they kept fighting no matter the score.”
Coalfield built an early lead by capitalizing on a poor shooting performance from the Lady Cherokees. The Lady Yellow Jackets built a six-point first-quarter lead and 15-point halftime lead while getting it done on both ends of the floor.
Greenback’s Anna Morris scored the second half’s first four points, and the Lady Cherokees looked poised to make a run. Gabbi Lowe answered on the other end with one of her three 3-pointers. Greenback competed hard the rest of the way but never got back in striking distance.
Four Coalfield players reached double figures, and five scored nine or more points as the Lady Yellow Jackets got balanced production from their starters.
“The last time we played them their post had like 30 points,” Lucier said. “We really keyed on her and the guards were able to hurt us. We weren’t playing our normal help side and they were able to drive and finish. You have to give it to them offensively. They shot a high percentage.”
The Lady Yellow Jackets were reserved in their 3-point shooting but very productive from beyond the arc. Led by Lowe’s three triples, Coalfield hit 5 of 11 3-pointers.
“I felt like when we came down on defense we were having a hard time matching up,” Morris said of Lowe. “She attacks really well. She’s very quick. She’s really good at getting open coming off ball screens. She hit those threes really well.”
Lowe ended the night with a game-high 24 points.
When Coalfield missed shots, it attacked the glass hard. The Lady Cherokees struggled with the Lady Yellow Jackets’ size and relentless effort as Coalfield grabbed 17 offensive rebounds.
“It was definitely something we prepared for,” Lucier said. “There size compared to our size, I mean you really have to have five people boxing out, and we didn’t have that every possession and they were coming to get the rebound. Whoever was not getting boxed out was crashing the boards.”
Morris led Greenback by scoring 23 points, including a productive nine-point, fourth quarter.
“Honestly just my teammates,” Morris said of what she had going well. “We passed the ball really well tonight, and I probably wouldn’t have hit anything if it wasn’t for the (ball) movement.”
Kierra Bishop also provided a spark on the offensive end, scoring 15 points and hitting a pair of 3-pointers. Bishop was the only Lady Cherokee that found success beyond the arc as Greenback shot 3 of 18 as a team.
Beyond the 3-point line wasn’t the only place Greenback’s shooting lacked.
In a physical game, the Lady Cherokees attacked the basket hard, shot 26 free throws and reached the bonus less than one minute into the fourth quarter. Greenback didn’t capitalize at the charity stripe and shot 14 of 26. The Lady Cherokees also missed the front end of three bonuses, including two crucial ones as they tried to mount a fourth quarter comeback.
The Lady Cherokees return to action Friday night when they travel to Washburn.
