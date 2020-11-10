As soon as Michael Payne crossed the goal line, his teammate Blake Fields sprinted from the Greenback sideline to greet Payne in the end zone.
The freshman defensive back had just intercepted an Unaka pass at the Rangers’ 35-yard line and eluded four attempted tackles en route to his first career touchdown in the Cherokees’ 63-16 playoff victory on Friday. Fields didn’t waste any time offering his congratulations, patting Payne’s head in the end zone. Payne’s other teammates were also eager to celebrate with him.
“We were all hyping him up on the sidelines,” senior defensive lineman Sam Lawson told The Daily Times. “We were yelling, ‘Let’s go Michael!’ and stuff like that. … It’s always fun to just watch freshmen come out and play their hearts out. You can see what they will be able to do in the next couple of years.”
Greenback’s defense has given the Cherokees plenty of other opportunities to celebrate in the past month. During the last three games, Greenback has allowed 23 points — seven of those came on an Oakdale pick-6 on Oct. 30; the other 16 points occurred late in the second half against Unaka, after Greenback had already built a 56-0 lead.
During their first-round playoff victory, the Cherokees (5-6) limited Uanka to 182 total yards — 111 of those came on Unaka’s two second-half touchdown scores — and recorded three sacks and nine tackles-for-loss. They hope their defensive dominance continues this Friday when they travel to Coalfield (10-0) for the second round of the TSSAA Class 1A playoffs.
“All 11 (defenders) executed,” Ryan said. “For the most part, I don’t think they scored on our two-deep either. It was the youngest of our youngest guys. I’m really excited with how our defense is playing. We have to continue it next week.
“Coach (Brian) Hanley is my defensive coordinator and he’s capable of running multiple fronts and multiple blitz packages, as well as playing man underneath and two high and rushing three. When you’re multiple like that, it really gives offenses a lot of problems and we can change with any formation.”
Greenback’s defense has excelled for two reasons. First, the Cherokees finally have all their players at their disposable. At one point this season, 10 of Greenback’s 11 defensive starters were in quarantine because of contact tracing. It’s difficult to game plan against opposing offenses at the Class 1A-level with that much attrition.
Second, Hanley toils to make sure his players are well-prepared for each upcoming game. Every week he gives each of his players a two-sheet analysis of the opposing team’s offense, breaking down its different plays and formations. He also hands them a scouting report on each individual offensive starter.
He expects his players to watch film of their upcoming opponent on Hudl before they begin their week of practice.
“They got quite a bit of homework that they’ve got to do to get ready through the week,” Hanley said. “We’re fortunate because everyone is included in the Hudl. Really, we can tell when they come (to practice) and we start talking about the game who has watched film and who hasn’t. Nobody wants to be that one who is pointed out because they haven’t watched it.
“As they get a little further in the year, they see the importance of it and they come to us and say, ‘Hey coach, have you watched this game? Have you watched that game?’ Once they buy in and everything, it’s fun to see the progression with them.”
That progression was on display against Unaka. The Cherokees allowed two first downs on Unaka’s first two possession. After that, they forced four consecutive three-and-outs to take control of the game.
Their defense performance further bolstered their hopes they can return to the BlueCross Bowl for the fifth time in six years. During the postseason, it’s usually the teams with elite defenses that survive and advance each week.
The Cherokees believe they have such a defense.
“The D-line is clicking really well, so are the linebackers — everyone is playing really well,” Fields said. “We are progressing each week. It’s just fun to see.
