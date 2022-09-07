When watching film of the Webb School of Knoxville football team, Ethan Edmiston can’t find many areas he hopes his Greenback team can exploit.
That’s the challenge for the Cherokee coming off of a thrilling victory over Oneida and a rout of Sunbright a week ago. Greenback (2-1) steps out of Class 1A for the third time this season to face the Spartans (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. Webb has outscored opponents, 140-28, through three games, including a 42-0 thumping of Notre Dame last week.
“(Webb is) very explosive on offense,” Edmiston told The Daily Times. “They’ve got some really good athletes that they try to get the ball to in space. There’s not really a weakness in their offense. Their quarterback (Charles Robinson) is really talented, they’ve got a really good running back and a strong offensive line. They’re going to challenge us, so we’ve got to play really good and try to execute, play hard and just compete. That’s one of the things that we’ve tried to do is just try and get better each week.
“We want to improve our special teams, our offensive execution and our defensive execution.”
After struggling in Week 1 against a much bigger Boyd Buchanan team, Greenback’s defense has recovered well.
The Cherokees prevented the Oneida offense from extending drives with first downs, which was instrumental in a narrow 13-10 win. That was also the case in their 55-14 decision over Sunbright, but the challenge gets a bit steeper with Webb on the horizon.
“Right now, our strength is our defense,” Edmiston said. “Our defense is playing really good. Both the Oneida game and the Sunbright game, the defense hardly gave up first downs, we got points off of turnovers or long kick returns. The defense has been really good for us and we’ve got guys who are working hard.
“We’ve got a lot of good leaders on this team. There’s a lot of potential.”
