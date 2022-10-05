The Greenback football team is ramping up for yet another tough opponent.
The Cherokees (2-4,1-1 1A Region 2) looking to snap a three-game losing streak when they return to Cooper Field to face No. 10 Coalfield at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We’ve been focused on a little bit of everything.” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston told the Daily Times. “Coalfield is a solid team — very explosive on offense and very aggressive on defense. They’re also really good at special teams. They’ve returned kickoffs, punts and they get blocks. We’ve got to play a good game in all three phases. We’ve kind of split our focus on everything, because it’s gonna be a big challenge for us.”
The district rival will no doubt be a major test for a young Cherokee team that has struggled defensively throughout the season.
Coalfield (6-1, 4-0 Region 2-1A) comes into the matchup fresh off a dominant 49-0 shutout victory against Midway. The Yellow Jackets have been an offensive powerhouse as they have scored at least 46 points in five of their seven games.
It will be yet another test for a Greenback defense that has surrendered 117 points in its last three games, albeit with 96 of them coming against Knoxville Webb and Loudon, which reside in bigger classifications.
On the other side of the ball, the Cherokees are led by freshman quarterback Madden McNeil. Greenback’s offensive efforts flowed through McNeil with the freshman throwing three touchdowns and 117 yards in its loss to Loudon.
“He’s very, very confident for a freshman,” Edmiston said. “He wants to be out there. He wants to have the pressure and go up against good competition. He’s talented, he makes good reads and good decisions. He’s been our scouting quarterback all last season and he runs the scout team in practice. He’s used to going up against bigger, stronger, faster competition. He’s been really good for our offense.”
Greenback has capitalized off the extra week of rest by putting less strain on their starters and getting extra time to prepare for Coalfield. Another advantage Greenback has going for them is that they are able to play at home for the first time in a little over a month.
“It was a good week, being able to get a little healthier with some guys banged up a little bit has been nice.” Edmiston said. “We’ve had two weeks to prepare and get ready for Coalfield and that is big for us. We’re excited to be back at home playing in front of our home crowd.”
Greenback is well aware of the challenge that Coalfield brings to the table. However, it remains unfazed as it aims to pick up a victory in its quest to lock up a playoff berth.
“The kids responded really well after the Loudon game and we’re refocused.” Edmiston said. “We’ve got Coalfield and then three more region games. So we got four district games to finish up the regular season. They’re focused on taking care of business and just trying to take it week by week and improve and play a good game on Friday.”
