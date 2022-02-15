GREENBACK — The Greenback boys basketball team may have wanted to win too much Tuesday.
Battling Midway in the District 4-1A tournament play-in game, the Cherokees pressed too hard, forcing them out of they rhythm they’d been in recently and ultimately hurting their chances more than helping them.
Though that want-to allowed No. 4-seed Greenback to bounce back from a nine-point halftime deficit to take a third-quarter lead, it also ultimately doomed them to a 67-54 season-ending loss at the hands of the No. 5-seed Green Wave.
“I felt like we played hard the whole time,” Greenback coach Shane Belcher told The Daily Times. “I told them this in the locker room, I don’t know if this is possible to want something so bad, you get out of what you do best. I think we did that. We’ve been on a four-game winning streak where we’ve been playing so well together, cutting everywhere, moving the ball, and I feel like we got out of that tonight.
“I think we tried to do a little too much on our own because they really wanted this game, badly.”
The Cherokees (5-18) kicked off their scoring with several points in the paint before Garrett Giles hit a 3-pointer, but the Green Wave (8-14) quickly disrupted Midway’s offensive rhythm and consistently scored inside itself, taking an 18-14 lead to end the first quarter.
While Greenback struggled to rebound, allowing multiple offensive boards to Midway, the Green Wave also hurt the Cherokees by way of breakaway layups and pushing the ball aggressively.
“I think what hurt us more than anything in that first half was transition, their transition points,” Belcher said. “We didn’t get back. I told them, ‘This offseason, we’ve got to really focus on our stamina and our conditioning.’ Because there are a lot of teams that are going to run on us if we don’t start working on our conditioning. Not that we don’t now, but we’ve got to focus on that.”
Midway entered halftime ahead 32-23, but any energy Greenback lacked in the first two quarters, it more than made up for in the third period. The Cherokees came out of the locker room with fire, cutting through the deficit and even taking a lead with three minutes, 20 seconds left in the quarter.
Just as the Green Wave had done to them earlier, the Cherokees used steals and aggressiveness to keep up with Midway, trailing by just five points, 42-37, to enter the final quarter.
In a game dominated by energetic runs, though, Midway reignited its own flame in the fourth period, again disrupting Greenback’s rhythm and notching a double-digit advantage just one minute, 30 seconds into the quarter. This time, it wouldn’t give it up, cruising the rest of the way and ending the Cherokees’ season just one game into the postseason.
Midway moves on to face No. 1-seed Harriman on Friday.
“Give credit to Midway,” Belcher said. “They had a good game plan and they were physical, both teams were physical.”
Despite the disappointing ending, second-year coach Belcher stressed how proud he is of his team, which finished its season with three wins in its final four games.
“I told them I’m proud of them,” Belcher said. “They went from two wins last year to six this year and four straight these last two weeks and beat a really good Harriman team Friday. I think we just got out of what we’ve been doing tonight.”
“I told them I’m proud of every single one, because every one of them has improved,” he added. “You can’t watch this team from the end of last year, beginning of this year, to now and not see a different basketball team and a different set of guys. We battled some bad attitudes. We battled some fighting with each other.
“When we finally came together was when we started winning, and I think they know that now. I’m extremely proud. I’m proud to be their coach. I’m proud to be a part of their lives and I told them that, and they know that. They know they can call me with anything they need, and I’m really proud of this team.”
