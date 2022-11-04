ELIZABETHTON — Greenback gambled often, but early failures put it in a quick hole from which the Cherokees never recovered.
Unaka was penalized heavily throughout Friday’s Class 1A playoff game, but its first infraction, jumping offsides and giving Greenback a fourth-and-1, turned out to be a blessing for the Rangers.
Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston took off the punting team and went for the first down, but the Rangers stuffed a short run by Caden Lawson. Unaka then moved 45 yards on six plays for an early 8-0 lead and never trailed again.
Lawson was intercepted on the next Cherokee possession, and Unaka scored three plays later on a 25-yard completion from do-it-all quarterback Landon Ramsey to Joe-Z Blamo.
Unaka (7-4) maintained the early lead and roared ahead for a 44-20 win over Greenback (5-6), earning the first playoff victory in Rangers history.
“They came out and scored and got the 2-point conversion, so we were in catch-up mode,” Edmiston told The Daily Times. “We knew that every possession was important to get us back in the game. We needed to come up with points on more of the drives than we did.”
Unaka was flagged for penalties on both of the early scoring drives — two of 16 infractions for the home team — but the many penalties hardly deterred the well-balanced offense.
Ramsey, a senior, finished with 149 of the Unaka’s 218 total rushing yards on his 20 carries and threw 16 times with 12 completions for 149 yards through the air.
Greenback finally found its offense on a long drive culminating with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Lawson to Connor James. That six-play, 76-yard drive was aided by three more of the Unaka penalties.
Penalties killed the next Unaka drive, but the Rangers got a 50-yard punt, pinning Greenback deep. Lawson was intercepted again, throwing into a crowd and seeing Ranger Johnny Douglas snare the ball. Jamol Blamo blasted in from two yards out on the next play.
Trailing 24-6, Greenback opened the second half with a successful onside kick and marched 48 yards on 10 plays, with Cody Lewis punching in from one yard out, but the 2-point conversion failed.
Trying the onside kick again, Greenback was burned when that failed, and two plays later, Ramsey found a hole and raced 46 yards for another Unaka score.
Greenback kept pace, with Kooper Williams racing down the far sideline and hauling in a bomb just past the Unaka defenders for a 50-yard touchdown.
Another successful onside kick that Folsom Silver recovered gave Greenback a flicker of hope, but it was extinguished after a sack and two no-gainers, followed by a failed fake punt, gave Unaka another short field, followed by another Ramsey touchdown run and a commanding 38-20 lead entering the final quarter.
Greenback moved into Unaka territory, again aided by penalties, but Lawson’s final pass of the night was intercepted. Unaka found the end zone on a 49-yard blast by TJ Thomas to complete the scoring.
Greenback struggled with its running game, totaling just 59 yards on 30 carries.
“We knew that they like to load up the box and make you beat them through the air,” Edmiston said. “We got some matchups we liked in the passing game, but (Unaka) did a good job of slowing the run attack.”
Unaka will travel to Coalfield in the second round of the playoffs on Nov. 11.
The loss ends the career of five Greenback seniors.
“The kids kept fighting,” Edmiston said “This team has a lot of heart and there are a lot of fighters. They didn’t give up. We got some scores in the second half trying to cut that lead, but unfortunately, (Unaka) kept scoring as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.